Here Are Wandavision Episode 1 & 2 Easter Eggs And Cheeky Marvel References

Marvel has released WandaVision, its latest TV series on Disney Plus. Two episodes of the show were released on January 15. The miniseries has not failed to impress Marvel fans as it is already getting some fantastic reviews from fans. Although it is miniseries its number of episodes is more comparable to other Disney+ series like The Mandalorian than it is to Agents of SHIELD. WandaVision is all set to kick things up a notch for the studio as it is the first show to come from the main MCU studio. Read on to see WandaVision Easter Eggs.

Read | Who Is Talking To Wanda In 'Wandavision'? Here Is The Mysterious Voice Behind The Radio

WandaVision Episode 1 Easter Eggs

WandaVision episode 1 and episode 2 are available now on Disney Plus. According to Disney Plus, the nine-part Disney Plus show is all set to release a new episode every Friday till March 5. Here are some of the easter eggs spotted in Episode 1 of the show.

The door number

Fans see that on their picture-perfect suburban street, Wanda and Vision live at number 2800. A report in CNET reveals that in an acclaimed 2015 comic series by Tom King and Gabriel Hernandez Walta, Vision took up residence on a suburban street, but back then Vision lived at No. 616. It was a reference to Earth-616, the version of reality in which most Marvel comics stories take place. Moreover, this WandaVision Easter Egg is also related to Doctor Strange. The significance of 2800 is unclear, but it is probably tied to the forthcoming film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Read | Read | Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany open up about 'WandaVision' and its sitcom allusions

The ads

WandaVision Episode 1 Easter egg has a reference to Stark Industries. It tries to sell us a newfangled toaster from Stark Industries, which is a softball of an Easter egg, as most viewers will spot a reference to the company run by Tony Stark (aka Iron Man) and his father, Howard Stark, before him. However, the seemingly innocuous Toast Mate 2000 takes a gnarly turn when it beeps ominously just before the bread pops up. It beeps a bit like the bomb that killed Wanda’s parents in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron. She and her twin brother Pietro, were trapped under rubble.

WandaVision Episode 2 Easter Eggs

Commercials in Episode 2

The commercials take an even darker turn in episode 2, however. This second ad advertises a watch branded with the names Strucker and Hydra. All MCU fans will remember Hydra is, of course, the sinister terrorist organization threatening Marvel's world. Fans would also recall that Baron Wolfgang von Strucker is the evil scientist who developed Wanda's powers and set her against the Avengers in Age of Ultron. The ad's creepy tagline is "He'll make time for you" implies a continued role for Strucker despite his death at Ultron's hands.

Read | Read | Anthony Mackie crashes 'WandaVision' launch event with a question for Elizabeth & Paul

Supermarket signs

Many of the WandaVision easter eggs are hidden in ads and tv commercials. Fans can see Supermarket signs in episode 2. The store advertises Bova Milk, a reference to the super-evolved cow who served as midwife at Wanda's birth according to the comics. Another sign reads Aunty A's Kitty Litter, which is surely a reference to another member of the comic's supporting cast, who is the ancient witch Agatha Harkness and her cat-like familiar named Ebony.

The Songs

By singing along with the tune of the catchy 1958 rock 'n' roll song Yakety Yak, Vision takes on the role of both parent and child as he is both giving and receiving orders in an enclosing suburban world. The use of this song plays a crucial role in the film as this view of suburban teen life is in its own way a construction, Yakety Yak was written, produced and arranged by Jewish songwriters Jerry Lieber and Mike Stoller for Black performers. The song was written as a parody of white middle-class society.

Wanda has twins

Wanda’s twin brother Pietro shot dead by Vision's creator in Avengers: Age of Ultron. She also magically gave birth to twins in the comics in the 1980s. Hence fans have a lot to look forward to on the show.

Read | 'WandaVision' audience reviews: Viewers can't stop gushing over the much-awaited show

Big Red

The report stated that the brand of gum that gums up Vision's works is called Big Red on the show, which was also the working title of the show when it was filmed in Atlanta in 2019. This could merely be a goofy code name or something more important. Also a magic show gets disrupted by Vision's gum, the couple then adopt the names "Glamor and Illusion." In the comics, Vision and Scarlet Witch were friends with a married couple who did magic act called Glamor and Illusion and secretly used their superpowers to pull off their tricks.

The Grim Reaper

Fans could have missed this in the blink of an eye. The moment phases through in the opening scenes of the second episode. Among the pipes and cobwebs are a couple of bones and a silhouette of someone that suspiciously looks like the helmet worn by Marvel villain Grim Reaper. In the comics, he's the brother of Wonder Man, whose brainwaves were used in Vision's creation.

The beekeeper

Towards the end of episode 2, Wanda and Vision are startled by a manhole cover sliding back and a shadowy beekeeper climbing out. Marvel Comic fans may see a similarity to the helmeted uniforms worn by underlings of the evil Advanced Idea Mechanics (AIM). The report on CNET reveals that this man is a cabal of rogue scientists and offshoot of Hydra. On screen, AIM was the main villain in Iron Man 3.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.