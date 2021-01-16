Who Is Talking To Wanda In 'Wandavision'? Here Is The Mysterious Voice Behind The Radio

WandaVision is the latest Marvel TV series to release on Disney Plus. The show is a miniseries but it has not failed to impress Marvel fans as it is already getting some fantastic reviews from fans. The first two episodes of the show were released on Disney Plus on January 15. Although it is miniseries its number of episodes is more comparable to other Disney+ series like The Mandalorian than it is to Agents of SHIELD.

Fans of the MCU would remember that Agents of Shield had kicked off Marvel's foray into television in 2013, WandaVision is all set to kick things up a notch for the studio as it is the first show to come from the main MCU studio. Read on to find out, “Who is talking to Wanda in Wandavision?

Read | Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany open up about 'WandaVision' and its sitcom allusions

Who is talking to Wanda in Wandavision?

One of the prevailing mysteries in WandaVision so far is about the mysterious group trying to contact Wanda. The group has made multiple efforts to reach out to the Scarlet Witch and among their efforts is a radio message that almost reaches the Scarlet Witch before being drowned out. But, it appears as though the mystery that Disney has been trying to create is effectively over as the identity of that voice speaking on the radio has already been revealed thanks to a Disney Plus slip up.

Read | Anthony Mackie crashes 'WandaVision' launch event with a question for Elizabeth & Paul

Radio Voice in Wandavision

During WandaVision episode 2, Wanda’s brief chit-chat with Dottie is interrupted by the crackle of a nearby radio. Then, a voice relays a message: “Wanda, can you read me? Over.” This is where the episode ends, but the credits don’t offer any clues as to who is the voice on the radio. However, a report in GamesRadar reveals that the English credits don’t offer much clues but there has been a slip up in the Spanish credits (which typically are skipped over in favour of Disney Plus nudging you to watch something else), there’s an “Agente Woo” listed in the credits of that episode.

Source: Still from Wandavision episode 2 (Disney Plus)

Read | 'WandaVision' audience reviews: Viewers can't stop gushing over the much-awaited show

This is most likely a reference to Agent Woo (Randall Park). MCU fans might already remember that Agent Woo (Randall Park), the FBI agent who supervised Scott Lang during his house arrest in Ant-Man and the Wasp. According to a report on the show’s IMDb page, Park is confirmed to be in the WandaVision cast and has even been seen in a recent official featurette of the show. Another important clue here is Mr.Woo formerly worked for S.H.I.E.L.D, so it’s not a stretch to suggest he’d end up at S.W.O.R.D. or another shadowy organization. However, this slip up does not reveal the identity of the man watching Wanda and Vision in the first episode.

Read | How many episodes are in 'WandaVision'? When will the first episode premiere?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.