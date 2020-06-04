Is Kimmy Gibbler From Fuller House Really Pregnant? Here's All About Andrea Barber

The second part of Fuller House’s Season 5 is currently streaming on Netflix. Kimmy Gibbler from Fuller House is played by actor Andrea Barber. Kimmy is D.J. Tanner Fuller’s best friend and the owner of a party planning business. DJ Tanner-Fuller, her sister Stephanie and Kimmy, her best friend, live together at the Tanners' childhood home in San Francisco, California with their teenage daughters. Kimmy Gibbler was pregnant for a major part of Fuller House season 4 and baby Danielle was born in the season 4 finale.

Is Kimmy from Fuller House really pregnant?

However, seeing Kimmy from Fuller House pregnant had viewers questioning if is Andrea Barber pregnant? There is plenty of precedent for this, such as in FRIENDS, when Lisa Kudrow got pregnant in real life, the show pivoted to having her character Phoebe Buffay becoming a surrogate for her half-brother, eventually delivering triplets in a memorable arc. In this case, however, the answer is, no. Andrea Barber who played Kimmy for five seasons of Fuller House was actually dressed up as a pregnant woman for her scenes. However at the end of Fuller House Season 4 when baby Danielle arrives, Andrea Barber stopped wearing the “belly”. Hence she didn’t appear pregnant in Fuller House season 5.

However, actor Andrea Barber does have two children of her own, a son named Tate and a daughter named Felicity. Barber’s son Tate is currently a teenager and her daughter Felicity is a pre-teen. Andrea Barber had her two kids with a lawyer named Jeremy Rytky. The couple was married between 2002-2014. Barber and Rytky parted ways in 2014. Andrea Barber’s daughter Felicity appeared in a Fuller House season 2.

What is Andrea Barber doing mow?

Amidst her busy filming schedule, Barber even wrote her memoir named, Full Circle: From Hollywood to Real Life and Back. In her memoir, Andrea Barber talks about the details of her life as a child actor on one of the most famous sitcoms Days of Our Lives. Barber also talks about her life after Full House. The book also has details of her struggle with postpartum depression and how she got the help she needed.

Andrea Barber’s book was well received by her fans and those of Full House, which has somewhat of a cult following in India on account of being on TV in the early 2000s, and has also caught the attention of one of her idols – Joey McIntyre from New Kids on the Block! Andrea Barber also runs a YouTube channel with 260K+ subscribers. Fuller House has actors such as Bob Saget, John Stamos, and Dave Coulier making frequent guest appearances. The show also has also retained most of its cast members from its 90s original series Full House.

