'Paatal Lok': Who Plays The Character Of Chanda Mukherjee? Everything You Need To Know

Paatal Lok is a new web series on Amazon Prime which has been trending and it has become a fans favourite among netizens. The actors are being praised for their work and spectacular performances in the series. However, several actors are also receiving praise whom the audience have watched for the first time. Among these is an actor playing the role Chanda Mukherjee who has won the hearts of audiences.

Paatal Lok: Who is the actor that plays the role of Chanda Mukerjee?

Who is Chanda in Paatal Lok?

Chanda Mukherjee blew people's mind with her stellar performance in the series. She was heavily praised for her character and therefore people are eager to know who is the actor playing that particular character. Anindita Bose is the actor who played the role of Chanda in Paatal Lok. The Paatal Lok characters are being praised tremendously and hence people are eager to know more about them.

Anindita Bose is a Bengali actor who has worked in a bunch of films over the years. She has also acted in a number of television shows in the Bengali genre. She began her character in film and television with a serial named Gaaner Oparey in which she played the role of Jhinuk. However, her big-screen debut happened with the film Clerk in 2010. Since then, she has worked in a bunch of films and television series before bagging her role as Chanda in Paatal Lok.

Paatal Lok has been getting a good response from the audience and the makers of the film are pleased with the result, according to a news portal. The Paatal Lok characters have created a lasting impact on the audience’s minds and therefore have been subjected to immense praise.

The Paatal Lok cast, besides Anindita Bose, includes Neeraj Kabi as Sanjeev Mehra, Jaideep Ahlawat as Hathiram Chaudhary, Gul Panag as Renu Chaudhary, Mairembam Ronaldo Singh as Mary Lyngdoh or Chini, Abhishek Banerjee as Vishal "Hathoda" Tyagi, Swastika Mukherjee as Dolly Mehra. The series is currently streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime. The series also marks the debut of Anushka Sharma as a producer on an OTT platform.

