Unseen Pic Of The Day: Here's How The 'Friends' Cast Looked In Their Childhood

The cult TV show, Friends was developed by David Crane and Martha Kauffman on September 22, 1994. The show starred Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Mathew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt Le Blanc in the lead roles. The show revolved around six friends who are in their 20s or 30s and reside together in Manhattan, New York City.

The lead cast members may have immortalized their characters from the show with their impeccable performance, but they were also super adorable as kiddos in their younger days. Here is an unseen picture of the Friends cast from their childhood days which has been going viral on social media.

Friends cast as adorable kiddos

Talking about the same, the picture has Jennifer, Lisa, Courtney, Mathew, Matt and David looking delightful as kids. The monochrome picture has a baby Jennifer sporting an intense expression with her chubby cheeks. On the other hand, Courtney can be seen flashing her infectious smile. A young Lisa too looks delightful while giving out a lovely smile in the picture.

David can be seen laughing naughtily as a kid in the picture while Matt can be seen sporting a surprised expression. By the looks of it, it seems that a baby Matt also had quite a different hairdo. Last but not the least, a young Mathew's smile in the last picture will make your heart melt. Take a look at the unseen picture from the actors' childhood.

The casts' role in the show

Talking about their roles in the popular TV show which ran from between the years 1994 to 2004, Jennifer played the role of Rachel Greene on the show who is a fashion enthusiast and had an off-and-on relationship with Ross until they finally confess their love for each other at the end of the show.

Courtney played Monica Geller who is a chef and is obsessed with cleanliness. Lisa played the role of Pheobe, a free-spirited self-trained singer who is known for her gigs at the Central Perk. Matt's character Joey is a food lover and a struggling actor. Mathew's character Chandler was known for his sarcastic sense of humor who later married Monica later in the seventh season while David's Ross was a pessimistic palaeontologist who often has a bumpy ride when it comes to relationships.

