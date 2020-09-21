'Ratched' Filming Locations: Here Is Where The Sarah Paulson Starrer Show Was Shot

The psychological drama, Ratched has been recently released on the OTT streaming platform Netflix. The show has been created by Evan Romansky and has been developed by Ryan Murphy, touted to be a prequel to the, 'One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest.'

Starring Sarah Paulson, Finn Wittrock, Cynthia Nixon, and Sharon Stone in pivotal roles, it revolves around the dangerous nurse, Mildred Ratched terrorizing the patients in Lucia State Hospital. The show is set in the year 1947 in Monterey and boasts of some interesting locales as its filming locations.

'Ratched' Filming Locations

The show has been shot in both Southern and Northern California. The fictional Lucia State Hospital has actually been recreated and shot in three different locations in Los Angeles. The exterior shots used for the hospital were filmed at the King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas.

Talking about the Ranch wherein the majority of the movie has been shot, it is located 588 acres away from the Santa Monica Mountains and was built as a home for King Camp Gillette. He along with his wife, Atlanta Elaina Gines had appointed architect Wallace Neff to built them this ranch. Currently, the property is a designated part of the Conservation Authority and Mountains Recreation.

The spot has also been used as a filming location for The Biggest Loser. Some of the other parts of the show were shot in places like Monterey and Santa Monica. Even though Lucia is a real place located near Santa Barbara and San Francisco, there is no asylum located in the area as shown in the movie. The makers have tried to recreate the 1940s era with the usage of some strong colours when it comes to the locations or the costumes.

Judy Becker on the 'Ratched' sets

The ranch where Ratched was shot has also been used as a public park after it was bought by the groups such as California State Parks, Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy, Conservation Authority, National Parks Service and the Mountains Recreation in the year 2005.

The production designer of Ratched, Judy Becker revealed to the Architectural Digest that the creator of the show, Ryan wanted the location to look like a fancy hotel which has been turned into an asylum but still retains a lot of glamour. Lastly, she also added that the set has been constructed in such a way, that it would make one want to live there.

