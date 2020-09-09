Sarah Paulson's 'Ratched' Trailer Is Spooky, Shows 'there Are Rights And Wrongs'; Watch

The makers of Sarah Paulson's new series titled Ratched unveiled the final trailer of the show on September 8. The 3-minute trailer takes the viewers on a spooky ride and depicts how several maladies of 'lobotomy' can be reversed. By the looks of the trailer, Sarah Paulson's new show is all about how a nurse turns barbaric after she witnesses a series of dreadful events happening at an asylum.

Netflix’s Ratched trailer

Netflix's upcoming series Ratched is set in 1947. The show is an origin story of nurse Mildred Ratched, considered as one of the world's most iconic characters. The show stars Sarah Paulson in the lead role as she plays the role of Mildred. The trailer begins with a revelation that Mildred was taken away from her parents when she was a kid. Mildred was told that she would see them again; however, that was a lie. The separation from her parents left a heavy impact on her. The trailer further depicts how Mildred would have been a completely different person if someone had once shown some 'mercy' on her.

The video gives the viewers a peek into the controversial procedure of lobotomy. It further shows how juvenile distraction, lesbianism, mania, can be reversed by performing certain acts. Mildred believes there are 'rights and wrongs', however, she also believes there are some things that are 'worst' to feel.

On one hand, a merciful Mildred consoles a patient, whereas, on the other hand, she tries to kill somebody to death. "In 1947, Mildred Ratched begins working as a nurse at a leading psychiatric hospital. But beneath her stylish exterior lurks growing darkness," wrote the makers of the show as they released the spine-chilling trailer of Netflix’s Ratched. The show also stars Judy Davis, who is adamant enough to not let Mildred continue such disastrous tasks, but in vain.

The show is created by Ryan Murphy, which reunites Sarah Paulson with her American Horror Story writer. Filipino-American actor Jon Jon Briones will play the role of Dr Richard Hanover in the series. Netflix’s Ratched also stars Sharon Stone, Finn Wittrock, Corey Stoll, Cynthia Nixon and others. Ratched is all set to premiere on September 18, 2020.

