Friends has emerged out to be one of the most loved and celebrated television series across the world. It has showcased how imperfect and hilarious life situations are with relatable instances. Moreover, 90s kids share a deep bond with the sitcom, which now streams on Netflix. So, when the COVID-19 pandemic postponed the Friends reunion, fans got devastated with the news. However, the recent informal Friends Reunion between Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow created a buzz among the followers of the show.

Today marks the day when the first episode of Friends aired on TV. September 22, 2020 marks 26 years of Friends sitcom as The One Where Monica Gets A Roommate episode grabbed eyeballs in 1994. As the cast members shared a deep bond, Joey and Rachel also developed feelings for each other towards the end of the show. However, it is a rarely-known fact that Matt le Blanc had a major crush on his co-star and on-screen best friend Jennifer Aniston. So, we have mentioned exciting Friends trivia for you to check out right away.

26 years of Friends: Did you know Joey had a real-life crush on Rachel?

26 years of Friends brings out many memories related to the cast, plot twists, and best scenes from the show. Fans also awaited Friends reunion to witness the stars together again. Among many Friends trivia, it is a rarely-known fact that Matt le Blanc had a major crush on his onscreen roommate and best friend Jennifer Aniston.

Joey and Rachel remained best friends on the show for eight years. They also became roommates after Phoebe’s apartment burned down due to a hair straightener accident. Initially, none among the duo made any advances towards each other. However, when Rachel jokingly flirted with him once, Joey got scared. Eventually, the two fell in love with each other, only to realise they are better as just friends. As Joey and Rachel stayed friends for so many years, their relationship seemed an awkward situation for everyone, including fans of the popular show. Yet Joey’s love for Rachel was true as he admitted in the 9th season as well.

But during the exit interview of Friends, Matt LeBlanc had reportedly admitted having a crush on Jennifer Aniston in real life. The actor revealed how he had feelings for her in the beginning. He concluded by saying that the whole world felt the same way.

