The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Ending Explained; Read On To Understand The Cliffhanger End

Netflix series The Umbrella Academy Season 2 has reached the finale and the ending might have left you with many questions. The second season outdid the first one and was well equipped with a tight screenplay, intriguing storyline and major plot twist towards the end. Set in the 1960s The Umbrella Academy season two-starred seven primary characters, whose emotional yet thrilling stories kept many mesmerised.

The central characters in The Umbrella Academy, that is Five essayed by Aidan Gallagher, Vanya essayed by Ellen Page, Klaus essayed Robert Sheehan, Diego essayed by David Castañeda, Ben essayed by Justin H. Min, Allison essayed by Emmy Raver-Lampman and finally, Luther essayed by Tom Hopper, gave a bit of comedy with a lot of action and gratifying superhero scenes. Even though Netflix has not officially announced any season three in the making, season two ending was left on a cliffhanger with many questions left unanswered.

The Umbrella Academy season 2 ending explained

The ending falls under the title 'The End Of Something'. The words were first reiterated by The Handler to Five in season one before when she came across her in the ruined and rusted future. The Umbrella Academy season 2 ending’s main backdrop is the Marin Ireland farm which belongs to Sissy’s family. This is the same place where her son Harlan had some harmful memories. Vanya ends up saving Harlan from drowning. At the same moment, she gives him a share of her power. Vanya is also responsible for the setting of Harlan. However, before the two could ruin themselves and the rest of the people around, The Umbrella Academy team saves them. Lila as well is ready to kill the entire Hargeeves kids as she is of the opinion that Old Man Five killed her family.

Vanya is the one who manages to get rid of all the commission agents. At the same time, Lila realises her powers. It is surprising to many that Lila’s powers are to copy her immediate next, she can have any one of The Umbrella Academy’s powers. Does Lila pose a threat to the Academy now? Possibly yes as she came into the world as that of Hargreeves children, they were all born on October 1, 1989, which is a vague coincidence.

What follows is a series of firing and fights from either party. During which Five admits to killing Lila’s parents but without having any knowledge of what the origin of the family was. He says that 'The Handler' fakes the contract and none of this is his fault. The Handler wanted to make an out with Lila as she knew Lila had powers from the beginning. Diego tries to calm her down alongside the Hargreeves kids, however, she isn’t yet fully convinced.

Just then The Handler arrives from out of nowhere and Lila confronts her. However mid-confrontation, The Handler kills her. The Handler, in turn, is killed by the Swede assigned to kill The Umbrella Academy kids. Everyone is dying, does The Umbrella Academy end here? No. Five remembers what their father had taught him. “Seconds, not decades,” and he does go back a few seconds before The Handler shoots everyone.

The real question here is if the kids were able to alter the end of the world within eight days. The end of the world has been pushed early and now The Umbrella Academy season 2 ending shows them jumped back to 2019. The kids don't really exist in between. Are they still stuck in a parallel dimension?

The Umbrella Academy season 3

After a series of mishaps and accidents, The Umbrella Academy kids are the only ones who are familiar with the timings and zones. Now the slight warning about the Sparrow Academy, nobody knows what they are yet, which gives a potential hint for The Umbrella Academy season 3. They can be darker or shadow versions of The Umbrella Academy kids.

