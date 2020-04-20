'Hi, Bye Mama' Ending Explained: Will Yuri Leave And Go Away From Seo Woo And Kang Hwa?

Hi, Bye Mama is a South Korean TV drama. It stars Kim Tae-hee, Lee Kyu-Hyung and Go Bo-Gyeol. It is available on Netflix to watch. The last episode of the show was recently aired and shows a beautiful relationship between mother and child. Below is the ending of the show with some Hi, Bye Mama spoilers.

Hi, Bye Mama ending explained

Hi, Bye Mama Episode 16 starts with Yuri telling Kang Hwa that she must leave after she completes her 49 days. She reveals that the reason why she decided to leave is that if she stays, her daughter will see ghosts for the rest of her life. Kang Hwa is very shocked by this news and he also finds out that Yuri is reluctant to go back to her original place.

The next day, Kang Hwa has another go with Yuri, trying to convince her to stay but she still refuses. She knows that Seo Woo will struggle for the rest of her life. She does not want her daughter to lead that kind of life. Ms Mi Dong reveals that the reason why she able to go back to life was her mother's wish to see her one more time. She says that it is her decision, but if she is greedy and chooses to stay, her life will be switched with Seo Woo. Yuri clarifies and says that she will make most of her time remaining.

Yuri asks her unnie to smile as she chooses to leave as it will make things easy, while unnie informs her that Min Jung has ended things with Kang Hwa. Yuri goes to the daycare only to see that Seo Woo is vomiting. She is taken to the hospital where she is diagnosed with acute enteritis. Min Jung comes to visit her, looks at Yuri and is about to leave when the latter asks her to stay. Kang Hwa arrives as well and talks to Min Jung. Min Jung asks him to send his wife so that he does not have any regrets, but she will still go ahead with the divorce.

Yuri then makes a to-do list of promises and things she wants to do before she leaves. She treats the remaining ghosts to dinner and then goes on a camping trip with her family. On the trip, unnie tells her that it would not have worked out between Kang Hwa and Min Jung so she cannot blame herself. Min Jung wrote a letter to Yuri to tell her goodbye and says that she will look after Seo Woo. Next morning, Yuri says goodbye to Seo Woo.

Years pass as Seo Woo grows up. She can be seen with a photo of her mother. She then called Min Jung and Kang Hwa "Mom and Dad" and walks away with them. The ending shows a beautiful sacrifice done by a mother for her child.

