My Secret Terrius Cast: Here's A Look At Who's Who In The Popular Korean Drama

The Korean drama My Secret Terrius gained sudden fame after people assumed that the show had predicted the outbreak of the coronavirus back in 2020. While the show portrayed a mutated and fictional virus named corona, used as a bioweapon to spread terrorism. People have since started watching the show to understand more about what was shown in this exciting series. It traces the story of Go Ae-rin, who loses her husband. She then takes the help of her neighbour Kim Bon, who is an NIS agent. They then discover that her husband was a part of a huge conspiracy. My Secret Terrius cast is full of fine actors.
The first protagonist of the story is Kim Bon or Von Kim, who is also known as Terrius. Kim Bon is a legendary black ops agent. He works with the National Intelligence Service. Kim Bon is played by the actor So Ji-sub. Kim Bon is approached by his neighbour Go Ae-rin, who is on a quest to find out the reason behind her husband's death.
The second protagonist of the show is Go Ae-rin or Irene Go. She is also known as Alice. Go Ae-rin is played by Jung In-sun. Go is a single mother who partners up with her neighbour Kim Bon to find out her husband's past, only to get caught up in the middle of a huge conspiracy.
Jin Young-tae's character is a former conman. He is the one who has information regarding a mysterious incident that involved both Go Ae-rin and Kim Bon. Jin is formerly known as Enzo Jung in China, supposedly 'killed' after he was involved in scams. Jin Young-tae is played by Son Ho-jun.
Yoo Ji-yeon is a character played by Im Se-mi. This character is shown as a cold and sharp NIS agent. But she has feelings for Kim Bon, and is warm only towards him.
Actor Um Hyo-sup plays the role of Sim Woo-cheol. Sim Woo-cheol is the head of NIS. He values patriotism, loyalty and camaraderie in any person.
Seo Yi-sook is a part of My Secret Terrius as Kwon Yeong-sil. Kwon Yeong-sil is a Second-in-command and deputy director of the NIS. She is holds a big secret regarding the conspiracy.
