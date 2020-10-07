'High' Review: This Series Provides A "high"-voltage Drama With A Few Shortcomings

Director: Nikhil Rao

Cast: Akshay Oberoi, Ranvir Shorey, Mrinmayee Godbole, Shweta Basu Prasad, Kunal Naik, Prakash Belwadi, Nakul Bhalla, Mantra, and Madhur Mittal.

Where to watch ‘High’: MX Player

High web series review

The Plot

High revolves around the discovery of a new illegal drug named “Magic”. The web series is divided into two timelines. One timeline is from the 1970s, which provides a backdrop for the present-day timeline. This 70’s timeline talks about a doctor and his three colleagues looking for a specific herb in a forest that will be used to cure Alzheimer’s.

Whereas in the present-day timeline, a drug addict (Akshay Oberoi) is struggling with his addiction. He and three medical researchers produce a new hallucinogen named Magic. This pill is disrupting the illegal drug trade and soon is in high demand. But Magic tips off many people including a pharma company, a Mumbai-based drug lord, a detective, and a struggling journalist.

Watch the High trailer here:

What works?

High is defintely “high” voltage drama series. The actor performances are commendable and keep you hooked till the end. Akshay Oberoi has delivered his finest on-screen performance. Ranvir Shorey as hitman delivers a spine-chilling performance. Other characters in this MX Player series also provide an ample amount of drama with their performances.

The cinematography and composition provide the series an added advantage and are no less than a character in their way. The cinematography, colour scheme, and the composition provide add depth and emotion to every scene and add a hint of gloominess and unpredictability to the storyline.

What doesn’t?

Even though High was produced to showcase a drama around the obsession with drugs, the storyline falls short on many occasions. Some scenes in the entire series seem repetitive. This repetitiveness provides certain predictability. At times the series feels dragged and some scenes also seem to be over-dramatized unnecessarily.

Final Thoughts

High is a series that was released smartly during the time the word “high” has become a part of many news headlines. The series’ actor performances are top-notch but fall short at times due to bad scripting of a few scenes. It provides enough drama to keep you hooked but this drama might also seem unrealistic at times. Some plot holes are visible and hence the story loses grip on a few occasions.

Rating: 3/5

