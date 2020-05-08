Hollywood is a new show on Netflix created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. The series is a fictional recreation of the idea based on “What If” things in Hollywood were a bit different than they were in real life. The series brings forth a number of characters who were looked down upon during the real-life events of Hollywood. However, in reel life, they are just as significant as any other character living in that era. The cast for Hollywood witnessed a couple of young faces along with some experienced group of actors. The cast of Hollywood on Netflix also play some real-life characters who lived during the time period that the series is shot in. Here is a list of the actors who play real-life characters in the series.

Hollywood Netflix Cast: List Of Actors And The Characters They Play

Who plays Jack Castello in Hollywood?

David Corenswet plays the role of Jack Castello who is an aspiring actor eager to find his big break. Besides that, Jack is also a war veteran from Missouri and has dreams of being a movie star from a young age. Jack is faced with a situation where he has to work at a gas station in order to support his pregnant wife until he gets a job in Hollywood.

Darren Criss as Raymond Ainsley

Raymond too aspires to make it big in Hollywood; however, unlike Jack, he wishes to work behind the camera as a director. His role is played by Darren Criss who has previously worked on shows like The Flash, Glee and Supergirl. Raymond’s character is half Asian; however, he manages to get opportunities in the industry.

Who plays Camille Washington in Hollywood?

Camille Washington is the girlfriend of Raymond and is also a young actor looking for a role in films. She has a contract with Ace Studious which later forms a big part in the story. Despite her opportunities, she is often passed over due to the fact that she is a person of colour. Laura Harrier has previously worked in Spiderman: Homecoming.

Jeremy Pope as Archie Coleman

Jeremy plays the role of Archie Coleman who is a guy with aspirations of being a successful screenwriter. However, the actor faces a tremendous amount of discrimination due to the fact of him being a gay person of colour. Prior to being cast in this series, Jeremy has worked on Broadway shows.

Jake Picking as Rock Hudson

Jake picking plays the iconic star Rock Hudson who is a country boy and gets picked up due to his good looks. In order to become a movie star, he changes his name to Rock Hudson. Fate brings Archie and Rock face to face when Rock happens to visit the gas station a couple of times. Rock falls in love with Archie and their romance begins. Rock Hudson was one of the biggest heartthrobs of the 50s and 60s in Hollywood with a huge fan following.

Jim Parsons as Henry Wilson

Jim plays the role of Henry Wilson who is a sleazy and manipulative agent who has a record of developing big movie stars. After signing Rock Hudson, Henry immediately tries to get him a break into the movie business. According to an entertainment portal, Henry Wilson was a real-life agent who tried hard to keep Rock Hudson’s image as a gay man out of the tabloids. Jim Parsons is well known for his work in The Big Bang Theory.

