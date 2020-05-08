Hollywood Netflix Cast: List Of Actors And The Characters They Play

Quick links:
Hollywood is a new show on Netflix created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. The series is a fictional recreation of the idea based on “What If” things in Hollywood were a bit different than they were in real life. The series brings forth a number of characters who were looked down upon during the real-life events of Hollywood. However, in reel life, they are just as significant as any other character living in that era. The cast for Hollywood witnessed a couple of young faces along with some experienced group of actors. The cast of Hollywood on Netflix also play some real-life characters who lived during the time period that the series is shot in. Here is a list of the actors who play real-life characters in the series.
Also Read | Is 'Hollywood' On Netflix Based On A True Story Or An Alternate Universe?
David Corenswet plays the role of Jack Castello who is an aspiring actor eager to find his big break. Besides that, Jack is also a war veteran from Missouri and has dreams of being a movie star from a young age. Jack is faced with a situation where he has to work at a gas station in order to support his pregnant wife until he gets a job in Hollywood.
Also Read | If 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' Is Made In Hollywood, This Could Be The Cast
Raymond too aspires to make it big in Hollywood; however, unlike Jack, he wishes to work behind the camera as a director. His role is played by Darren Criss who has previously worked on shows like The Flash, Glee and Supergirl. Raymond’s character is half Asian; however, he manages to get opportunities in the industry.
Also Read | Jim Parsons Shares Video Of His Makeup Process For His Role In Netflix Series 'Hollywood'
Camille Washington is the girlfriend of Raymond and is also a young actor looking for a role in films. She has a contract with Ace Studious which later forms a big part in the story. Despite her opportunities, she is often passed over due to the fact that she is a person of colour. Laura Harrier has previously worked in Spiderman: Homecoming.
Also Read | Jim Parsons Talks About His New Character In 'Hollywood' And The Shift From Sheldon Cooper
Jeremy plays the role of Archie Coleman who is a guy with aspirations of being a successful screenwriter. However, the actor faces a tremendous amount of discrimination due to the fact of him being a gay person of colour. Prior to being cast in this series, Jeremy has worked on Broadway shows.
Jake picking plays the iconic star Rock Hudson who is a country boy and gets picked up due to his good looks. In order to become a movie star, he changes his name to Rock Hudson. Fate brings Archie and Rock face to face when Rock happens to visit the gas station a couple of times. Rock falls in love with Archie and their romance begins. Rock Hudson was one of the biggest heartthrobs of the 50s and 60s in Hollywood with a huge fan following.
Jim plays the role of Henry Wilson who is a sleazy and manipulative agent who has a record of developing big movie stars. After signing Rock Hudson, Henry immediately tries to get him a break into the movie business. According to an entertainment portal, Henry Wilson was a real-life agent who tried hard to keep Rock Hudson’s image as a gay man out of the tabloids. Jim Parsons is well known for his work in The Big Bang Theory.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.