Mike Henry Net Worth: Here Is A Look At 'Counting Cars' Star's Impressive Wealth

History Channel Show Counting Cars is quite possibly one of the coolest and most unique shows out there. The show is a highly successful spin-off of Pawn Stars and is filmed in the stunning city of Las Vegas, Nevada. One of the most beloved cast members on Counting Cars is Mike Henry a.k.a Horny Mike. The History channel star seems to have a huge fan following thanks to his gig on the show. Here is a look at his impressive net worth.

Mike Henry net worth

A report on Celebrity net worth portal has stated that Mike Henry has an estimated net worth of $2 Million. Most of the reality star’s wealth comes from being on Counting Cars. He also earns a great amount of his wealth from his job as the technician at Count's Kustoms, and from his business of selling horns helmets. He is an extremely skilled artist and painter when it comes to making spooky yet cool-looking horn helmets. On his Instagram handle, Mike has over 100,000 followers.

Source: Mike Henry (Official Instagram)

Mike talks about his big break in Counting Cars

In a 2017 interview with The Philippine Star, Mike talked about his journey and how he had landed the biggest gig of his career. The likeable technician explained how he came to work for Danny’s Las Vegas-based restoration and customisation company. Talking about his journey, Mike stated that he always thought of himself as a "dirty white guy".

He had to start looking for work just after graduating high school, as he was poor. He was living in a van and moved to a trailer park in Michigan later. He stated that he had tried starting his own car and motorcycle repair business, but was not able to run it successfully. However, the missteps led him to move to Nevada where he found work in Count Kustoms.

In his interview with The Philippine Star, Mike mentioned that before being on Counting Cars, the History channel star was merely airbrushing T-shirts and license plates for tourists on Fremont Street in old Las Vegas. He stated that even after all this time, he still has a hard time understanding and believing how the show became as big as it did. He stated that he still focuses on his work as the technician in spite of international fame because of the show.

Is Mike still on 'Counting Cars'?

Source: Mike Henry (Official Instagram)

Fans of the History Channel show need not fret as Mike is still on the show. In Counting Car’s first episode which was aired on June 3, it took the car enthusiast a total of nearly 20 minutes to make his first appearance. However, when Mike did show up, he got the lead painter of the show Ryan Evans all riled up, as he was messing around with the auto shop’s new 3-D printer.

A report in Distractify states that Horny Mike’s absence and late appearances in the show might just be a result of conflicting schedule, as the star appears to be busy with his booming helmet painting business as well. But for the time being, it appears as though the History channel star’s gig on Counting Cars is safe and secure, as neither the channel nor Mike himself has announced anything that might indicate him leaving the show.

Image Source: Mike Henry (Instagram)

