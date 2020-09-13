'Hostages 2' And Other Sequels Fans Can Look Forward To In The Upcoming Days

Due to the global pandemic, the entertainment industry had come to a standstill. But, as the country slowly and gradually gets back to normalcy, the shooting for movies, television series, and web-series has also resumed on a small scale, keeping all the safety measures and precautions in mind. Here are some of the sequels that you should look out for.

Sequels to look forward to in the coming days

Hostages 2

Hostages by Sudhir Mishra that released in 2019, tells the thrilling tale of a few people who are kept hostages for political and criminal gains. The drama is roughly adapted from its Israeli counterpart under the same name. Hostages 2 is following up on the success of its first season with Tisca Chopra in the lead. But, this time Ronit Bose Roy plays the lead role in Hostages season 2. He is accompanied by Divya Dutta, Dino Morea, and Shibani Dandekar. Hostages 2 release date is set on September 9, 2020, on Disney+ Hotstar.

Borat 2

Borat is a comedy movie directed by Larry Charles. The movie released in 2006 and cast Borat Sagdiyev as the lead character. The plot of the film revolves around a fictitious Kazakh journalist who travels through the United States to make a documentary which features real-life interactions with Americans. A sequel to the movie, Borat 2 has already gone on the floors. The shooting of the sequel has already started in Los Angles but the official cast and release date have not been announced yet.

Mirzapur 2

Mirzapur is a very popular action-thriller web-series that premiered on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video. The show cast Shweta Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Pankaj Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Divyendu Sharma as the lead characters. The plot of the show revolves around events that take place in the lawless city of Mirzapur. Mirzapur 2 will be releasing on the online streaming platform on October 23, 2020. Ali Fazal and Pankaj Tripathi will be leading the second season of the show and the rest of the cast remains officially unannounced.

Promo Image Source- Still from Hostages2 Trailer, Borat, and Mirzapur

