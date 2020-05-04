'Hostages' Ending Explained | Is CM Handa Killed By Dr Mira On The Order Of Prithvi?

The show Hostages is a Hotstar special show. It stars Tisca Chopra, Ronit Roy, Aashim Gulati, Mohan Kapur, Anangsha Biswas, Sharad Joshi, and Malhaar Rathod. The storyline traces an incident in the life of Dr Mira Anand, played by Tisca when she and her children are taken hostages by a gang led by an IPS officer Prithvi (Ronit Roy). Prithvi asks Tisca to kill the Chief Minister of Haryana, Dr Khushwant Lal Handa, who was getting treatment under her.

ALSO READ | The Shining Ending Explained: How Does Jack Torrance Die In The Climax?

Hostages ending explained

The ending of the show seems to be an open one. The makers have made it in such a way that it hints at another season of the show. There are clues about what has really happened and the fans and audience have already connected the dots.

The last scene of the show is of Ronit Roy sitting beside his wife as she slowly wakes up. They then show how CM Nanda also wakes up from the bed beside his wife. This is confusing since it was shown Dr Mira had actually used the poison to kill the CM during the operation.

ALSO READ | Homeland Ending Explained: Is The End Of The Line For Carrie Mathison?

The answer to this is hidden in the story of the dog Ronaldo. Dr Mira’s son informs her that while Ronaldo was claimed to dead, he was revived with a certain type of medicine. It was an antidote to one type of medicine that slows down the heartbeat so much that the patient seems to be dead. Through a series of clippings, one can see how the ward boy takes Handa’s body to the morgue, gives him the antidote in the lift and then exchanges his body with another.

ALSO READ | 'Bhoot' Ending Explained: Vicky Kaushal's Horror Movie Is Much More Then Just Jump Scares

The question that finally arises is that if Ronit Roy did not want to kill CM Nanda, why did he do everything that he had done in the first place? The clue of this is hidden in the rape video. The woman in the video was Prithvi’s mother-in-law. This meant that his wife is the daughter of the CM, making him her biological father. Prithvi’s wife needed bone marrow to survive. Ronit wanted to kill him and take his bone marrow. Instead, he lets him survive. The story beyond this will be thus revealed in the next season of the show.

ALSO READ | 'Extraction' Ending Explained: Is Tyler Rake Alive At The End Of The Film?

Who is the villain in Hostages?

Chief Minister Khushwant Lal Handa can be called one of the villains in the series. He had raped a woman who got pregnant. He also abandoned his child.

ALSO READ | 'The Family Man' Ending Explained: Does Delhi Survive Mission Zulfiqar? (Spoiler Alert!)

Will there be Season 2 of Hostages Hotstar?

The director of the show Sudhir Mishra shared in an interview in April that the season 2 of Hostages on Hotstar will be released in May. As per a report in a leading daily, he revealed that editing of all the episodes has been done. He also said that the coronavirus lockdown has led to the slow down of work.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.