'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' Show Release Date And Airing Time; Read Details

SAB TV is now back with a new comedy show Tera Yaar Hoon Main which is produced by Sumeet Mittal. The recently launched show is all about a relationship that a father (Rajiv Bansal) and his son (Rishabh Bansal) share. The lead role of Rajeev Bansal (aka. Titu Bhaiya) has been essayed by Sudeep Sahir while the role of his son Rishabh Bansal has been portrayed by Ansh Sinha. Here are all the details about Tera Yaar Hoon Main’s release date and time.

Tera Yaar Hoon Main show release date 2020

The upcoming comedy show, Tera Yaar Hoon Main premiered on SAB TV on August 31, 2020. The show stars Rajendra Chawla, Jaya Ojha, Sudeep Sahir, Shweta Gulati, and Susavit Sinha in pivotal roles. The trailer for the upcoming series was shared online only a few days ago on July 24, 2020.

What time did Tera Yaar Hoon Main show release on SAB TV?

SAB TV, a few days back, announced an official time of release for Tera Yaar Hoon Main. The show is now being telecast at 9:00 PM from Monday to Friday on SAB TV. The show is also available on SonyLiv App or website.

Tera Yaar Hoon Main synopsis

The show is based on the life of the Bansal family settled in Jaipur. The story of the show will focus on the relationship between a father and a son, i.e. Rajeev Bansal, played by Sudeep Sahir, and his teenage son Rishabh Bansal, played by Ansh Sinha.

As seen in the trailer, Rajeev, is eager to keep up with today’s time and wants to be a part of his son’s life. To do that, he takes the approach of becoming Rishabh’s best friend in both real and virtual life. However, his son’s reluctance and embarrassment to be his father’s friend is a setback for Rajeev. While Rishabh loves and respects his father, on the other hand, he also wants to keep it at that and not want him as an intrusive ‘buddy’ in his life.

The comedy yet family drama show draws inspiration from the evolving times and its effect on each generation in an Indian family. The show will give a glimpse of how father-son relationships have evolved in the Bansal family over generations.

