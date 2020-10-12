The Haunting Of Bly Manor And Other Bone-chilling Horror Movies To Watch On Netflix

The Haunting of the Bly Manor came as a visual treat to those who watched the film. Stories revolving haunted houses have become common when it comes to horror films. In the past as well, several architectural structures or living places have been deemed haunted for the storyline of films. Thus, here is a list of ten films you could watch if you enjoyed watching The Haunting of Bly Manor.

Also Read | Where Is 'The Haunting Of Bly Manor' Filmed? Know Whether The Spooky House Is A Real Place

Best horror movies on Netflix to binge-watch

Also Read | What Time Does 'The Haunting Of Bly Manor' Release On Netflix? Find Details Here

The Conjuring

One of the biggest hits from 2013 is The Conjuring. The movie has been directed by James Wan who is known for making a number of horror flicks. The story revolves around a family who is tormented by a demonic spirit living in a cursed house. The events of the movie are said to have taken inspiration from a true story from the adventures of Ed and Lorraine.

Also Read | 'The Haunting Of Bly Manor' Episode Count Revealed By Creator Mike Flanagan

Also Read | 'The Haunting Of Bly Manor' Trailer Promises More Sinister Ghosts; Check Release Date

Amityville 2: The Possession

This 1981 film delivered goosebumps and bone-chilling fear. The movie claims to have taken inspiration from some real-life events that had occurred in a certain place. The plot of the story revolves around an abusive father who gets possessed by a spirit living in the basement of their house. The movie keeps the viewer on the edge of their seats as the elements in the film are quite unexpected and get a twisted very often.

Ju-On: The Grudge

One of the longest-running franchises in the horror genre is that of the Ju-On series. In the American adaptation, the series went on to get four films and a Netflix spinoff. The house in this particular film from 2002 is haunted due to the several murders that have taken place there. Tormented by the atrocities, a curse is laid upon the one who holds the house will also carry the curse.

Paranormal Activity

Made on a shockingly low budget, the film went on to gross over 100 million at the worldwide box office, making it a huge success. The premise of the film saw a couple set up cameras in their home after they experience some otherworldly force trying to interfere with them. The filmmakers make sure that the biggest jump scares come when viewers could least expect it.

Poltergeist

This film came as one of the biggest thrillers from the ’80s. The film has also been remade in recent times which did not bring in the same reaction like this one. The story revolves around a family trying to free their daughter from the clutches of evil who stole her from them. All of the atrocities go on inside their house after they realise what a poltergeist really is.

The Haunting Hill

In 1963, an adaptation of The Haunting Hill was released and fans absolutely loved the entire premise of the film. Fans have often called it as one of the best-haunted house movies of all time. A special set up along with an array of special cameras were used for the filming of this movie. The Haunting of Hill House is considered a classic and remains as one of the best horror films to date.

Burnt Offerings

In 1976, many people misunderstood Burnt Offerings to be somewhat similar to The Exorcist. However, the story of the film was a lot different than that. The shocking revelation of an old woman living in the attic and the compelling performance by Oliver Reed managed to make the movie a hit. People eventually loved the film and praised the unique premise of the movie.

Housebound

Housebound is a combination of Ghost Busters mixed with The Haunting. The film focuses on a young teenager who is sentenced to house arrest. The protagonist soon realises that things in the house are quite paranormal and begins to save herself.

House

House is considered to be a Japanese cult classic among several fans. The story takes the protagonist to her aunt’s house which is haunted and thus several paranormal stuff begins to creep up on them. Several elements were used in the film to deliver the thrilling experience that was created. People praised the film and the makers for the extraordinary concept of using objects as possessed beings.

The Witch in the Window

This 2018 film revolved around a father and son who are eager to sell off their house and flip it for a profit. However, as things proceed, they realise that it won’t be easy as the house holds a demonic entity. They soon study that an old woman passed away in that house years ago; however, her spirit still holds the place. What follows next forms the crux of the film.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.