What Time Does 'The Haunting Of Bly Manor' Release On Netflix? Find Details Here

The Haunting of Bly Manor on Netflix is all set to give the creeps soon through the OTT giant. The eerie trailer has created much anticipation around the release. Many viewers are curious about when the chilling series be available to stream. If one has wondered, “what time does The Haunting of Bly Manor release on Netflix?” then read on-

What time does 'The Haunting of Bly Manor' release on Netflix?

The first season of the horror story set in a creeping mansion is a series and probable to have multiple hour-long episodes. The drama is sure to bring the terrors and might be available for people in India to stream by the end of this week. The Haunting of Bly Manor season 1 release time is expected to be at 12:00 am PT, which is 3:00 am ET. For the Indian audience, The Haunting of Bly Manor season 1 release time is expected to be around 12:30 pm on October 9, 2020. However, the timings are subject to change if there are any last-minute changes by the streaming giant.

'The Haunting of Bly Manor' season 1 release date 2020

The Netflix original will be available to stream soon. The series is a spine-chilling, ominous plot best suggested for a Saturday night plan. The Haunting of Bly Manor season 1 release date is of October 9, 2020. The Haunting of Bly Manor can be watched with a basic subscription of the OTT platform.

Cast members of 'The Haunting of Bly Manor' on Netflix

The Haunting of Bly Manor on Netflix stars Victoria Pedretti and Oliver Jackson-Cohen in the lead roles. Some other actors who are essaying prominent roles in the horror series are Henry Thomas, Amelia Eve, and T'Nia Miller. The supporting cast includes Rahul Kohli, Tahirah Sharif, Amelie Bea Smith and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth.

Netflix summarises the movie as “Dead doesn't mean gone. An au pair plunges into an abyss of chilling secrets in this gothic romance from the creator of The Haunting of Hill House.”

Watch the trailer of The Haunting of Bly Manor on Netflix

Promo Image Credits: Screen Grab of The Haunting of Bly Manor on Netflix

