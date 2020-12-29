What's Leaving Netflix In January 2021? Bid Goodbye To These Favourite Shows

Quick links:
Netflix is considered to be one of the top streaming services in the world, there are many new shows and movies that are added and removed every month. The list includes shows including Gossip Girl, The Office & films like Back to the Future and Indian Jones too, all of which would be leaving Netflix on January 1st next year.
You only have a few days to watch your favourite shows out of this list that would be leaving Netflix in January 2021. Here are the movies leaving Netflix, the list includes many popular shows leaving Netflix next month. This list is sourced from the 'What's on Netflix' portal. Read on to know What's leaving Netflix in January 2021?
