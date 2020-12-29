What's Leaving Netflix In January 2021? Bid Goodbye To These Favourite Shows

Netflix is considered to be one of the top streaming services in the world, there are many new shows and movies that are added and removed every month. The list includes shows including Gossip Girl, The Office & films like Back to the Future and Indian Jones too, all of which would be leaving Netflix on January 1st next year.

You only have a few days to watch your favourite shows out of this list that would be leaving Netflix in January 2021. Here are the movies leaving Netflix, the list includes many popular shows leaving Netflix next month. This list is sourced from the 'What's on Netflix' portal. Read on to know What's leaving Netflix in January 2021?

What's leaving Netflix in January 2021?

January 1st

3 Idiots (2009)

A Dangerous Woman (1993)

A Girl Like Grace (2015)

A Good Wife (Season 1)

Airplane! (1980)

Along Came a Spider (2001)

Alpha and Omega: The Legend of the Saw Tooth Cave (2014)

Alpha Dog (2006)

An Education (2009)

An Innocent Mistake (Season 1)

Anna Karenina (2012)

Baby Mama (2008)

Back to the Future (1985)

Back to the Future Part II (1989)

Back to the Future Part III (1990)

Bad Teacher (2011)

Barbershop (2002)

Being John Malkovich (1999)

Beowulf (2007)

Beyond the Mat (1999)

Cape Fear (1991)

Case Closed (2015)

Case Closed (Season 1)

Casper (1995)

Charlie St. Cloud (2010)

Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke (1978)

Clash of the Titans (1981)

Cloud Atlas (2012)

Code Name: Geronimo (2012)

Colombiana (2011)

Coneheads (1993)

Cookie’s Fortune (1999)

Darna Mana Hai (2003)

Definitely, Maybe (2008)

Delta Farce (2007)

Dennis the Menace (1993)

Dinner for Schmucks (2010)

Doomsday Preppers (Season 1)

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat (2003)

Drugs, Inc. (Season 6)

Due Date (2010)

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Ek Hasina Thi (2004)

Enemy at the Gates (2001)

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Ex-Boyfriend (Season 1)

Fall Girls (2019)

Fargo (1996)

Ferrari Ki Sawaari (2012)

For Love or Money (1993)

Frida (2002)

Frost/Nixon (2008)

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)

Glory (1989)

Gossip Girl (Seasons 1-6)

Grand Hotel (Seasons 1-3)

Happy 300 Days (Season 1)

Heartthrob (2017)

Heist (2015)

Her (2013)

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

How to Change the World (2015)

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2007)

I’m in Love with a Church Girl (2013)

In Between (2012)

In Between (Season 1)

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)

Jake’s Buccaneer Blast (2014)

Johnny English (2003)

Jora 10 Numbaria (2017)

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park III (2001)

Kangaroo Jack (2003)

Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain (2011)

Kevin Hart: Seriously Funny (2010)

Knights of Sidonia (Seasons 1-2) Netflix Original

Knockaround Guys (2002)

Krystal (2017)

Lego Friends (5 Seasons)

Lego Friends: Girls on a Mission (Season 1)

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Lust, Caution (2007)

Maacher Jhol (2017)

Maddman: The Steve Madden Story (2017)

Mars (Seasons 1-2)

Mean Dreams (2016)

Mean Streets (1973)

Mr. Young (2013)

Mr. Young (Seasons 1-2)

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

Nacho Libre (2006)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

Octonauts (Seasons 1-3)

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975)

Patriots Day (2016)

Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie (2008)

Planetarium (2016)

Poltergeist (1982)

Poseidon (2006)

Possession (2002)

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Quest for Camelot (1998)

Raising Cain (1992)

Reckoning (Limited Series)

Red Dragon (2002)

Reincarnated (2012)

RV (2006)

Session 9 (2001)

Splice (2009)

Starsky & Hutch (2004)

Sucker Punch (2011)

Super Dark Times (2017)

Superman Returns (2006)

The Big Wedding (2013)

The Clique (2008)

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

The Inbetweeners (Seasons 1-3)

The Interview (2014)

The Longest Yard (1974)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

The Notebook (2004)

The Office (Seasons 1-9)

The Patriot (2000)

The Producers (2005)

The Queen (2006)

The Rehearsal (2016)

The Story of God with Morgan Freeman (Seasons 1-3)

The Story of Us (1999)

The Story of Us with Morgan Freeman (Season 1)

The Town (2010)

The Wedding Planner (2001)

The Witches (1990)

The World Is Not Enough (1999)

This Christmas (2007)

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar (1995)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

Troy (2004)

Two Can Play That Game (2001)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)

V for Vendetta (2006)

Visions (2015)

WarGames (1983)

Wazir (2016)

What Is Love? (2012)

What is Love? (Season 1)

Who’s The One (2011)

Who’s the One (Season 1)

Why Did I Get Married? (2007)

Yes Man (2008)

Zookeeper (2011)

January 2nd

Bloodsport (1998)

The Jack King Affair (2015)

January 4th

QB1: Beyond the Light (Season 2)

Skiptrace (2016)

January 5th

3 Heroines, aka 3 Srikandi (2016)

Mara (2017)

January 6th

The Monster (2016)

January 8th

Battlefield Recovery (Season 1)

The Tudors (Seasons 1-4)

January 9th

Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns (2019)

January 11th

Dayveon (2017)

January 12th

Taken (Seasons 1-2)

January 15th

Haven (Seasons 1-5)

The Master (2012)

January 16th

A Serious Man (2009)

Dallas Buyers Club (2013)

Waco (Limited Series)

January 17th

Friday Night Tykes (Seasons 1-4)

January 21st

Fireplace 4K: Classic Crackling Fireplace from Fireplace for Your Home

Fireplace 4K: Crackling Birchwood from Fireplace for Your Home

Fireplace for Your Home

January 25th

When Calls the Heart (Seasons 1-5)

January 27th

We Are Your Friends (2015)

January 29th

Swiss Army Man (2016)

January 31st

The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)

