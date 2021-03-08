How Many Episodes Are There In 'City Of Ghosts' Season 1? What Is The Animated Show About?

A stark contrast from what its name suggests, City of Ghosts is a kids animation movie about a fierce group of children hunting for ghosts around LA while making a documentary about them. With a close resemblance to Courage the Cowardly Dog, City of Ghosts plays with the horror genre to make it far from what it is. Here's everything you need to know about the newest Netflix show.

How many episodes are there in City of Ghosts season 1?

City of Ghosts season 1 that premiered on March 5 consists of 6 episodes, each one being 18-20 minutes long. Reportedly, the show is quite opposite of scary, portraying a rather unusually calm ambience while banking on dry humour. One can also take lessons from the show as it gives a glimpse into the cultures of each neighbourhood.

In an interview with Mamas Geeky, Elizabeth Ito, the show's creator and the Emmy Award-winning director for Adventure Time, spoke about how the show is partially inspired by her formative years growing up in a multicultural neighbourhood in LA. Keeping her own kids in mind and what they would like to watch on screen, Elizabeth put a lot of thought into creating it, also being careful about how she depicts different cultures. She knew that she wanted to go against the typical hyper-dramatic nature of a children's show. She, instead, argued how the kids today are so much smarter and more aware of their surroundings and wanted to celebrate that through the show.

About City of Ghosts on Netflix

City of Ghosts features a chaotic blend of characters of different ethnicities touring around every neighbourhood in search of ghosts. They call themselves The Ghost Club and through their eyes, we're taken through the rich history of the city through friendly encounters with the neck of the woods' ghosts. Each episode is voiced by the real residents of the neighbourhoods involved in the animated show. According to the City of Ghosts review, season 1 will remind of Adventure Time and is fascinating, to say the least.

