'Bigfoot Family' Cast: List Of Voice Actors In The 2020 Animated Comedy-drama Film

Bigfoot Family is a 2020 computer-animated comedy-drama film directed by Ben Stassen and Jeremy Degruson. It is the sequel to the 2017 film The Son of Bigfoot. The plot of the animated movie revolves around the Bigfoot family when father Bigfoot becomes world-famous and wants to use his fame to change the world. He agrees to help an environmental organization protect a nature reserve from being destroyed, but then he suddenly disappears without a trace. Here is the cast of Bigfoot Family.

Also Read | Dil Dhadak Dhadak Movie's Cast: Know The Actors Who Starred In This Romantic Drama

Bigfoot Family cast

Roger Craig Smith

Bigfoot Family characters include Dr. Jim "Bigfoot" Harrison, voiced by Roger Craig Smith. Dr. Jim Harrison is Adam's father who had genetically mutated into the mythical creature of Bigfoot. Roger Craig Smith is an American actor best known as the actor behind Jason "Jasey" Tanner from Full House from 1987 to 1995. He also voiced Ezio Auditore da Firenze from the Assassin's Creed series, Chris Redfield in the Resident Evil series, Hawkodile and Richard from Unikitty!, Captain America in several Marvel projects, Deidara in Naruto: Shippuden among others.

Also Read | The Girl On The Train Cast: Actors And The Characters They Portray In The Mystery Thriller

Grant George

Bigfoot Family cast also includes Grant George, who voices Conor Mandrake, a greedy oil tycoon who is determined to destroy Rocky Valley for oil. George is an American voice actor and is known for his anime and video game dubs. His most popular works include the voice of Izuru Kira from the internationally acclaimed Bleach anime series, the Warrior of Light from Final Fantasy, Shinjiro Aragaki from the Persona series, Night Rikuo from the Nura: Rise of the Yokai Clan series among others. He has also voiced Scott Lang in several of the Marvel animated series.

Also Read | Zachary Levi's 'Shazam: The Fury Of Gods' Gets A New Cast Addition Of Rachel Zegler

David Lodge

David Lodge portrays Arlo Woodstock's character, who is one of the environmental protesters Bigfoot meets in Alaska who is later revealed to be Conor Mandrake's second-in-command. Lodge, just like the others, is an American voice actor and is known well in the animation and video game community for lending his voice to anime and games. Two of his best-known voice roles there were as Villamax in Power Rangers Lost Galaxy and Loki in Power Rangers Lightspeed Rescue. In video games, he is known for his role in World of Warcraft.

Sandra Marie Fox

The cast of the 2020 animated movie also includes Sandra Marie Fox, popularly known as Sandy Fox portrays the role of Tina the squirrel. Fox, too is an American voice actor who has given her voice to several anime, video games, and animated characters. She began voice acting on various animated shows such as The Simpsons, King of the Hill, and Futurama. Her first major roles in anime were as Kiyoko in the Animaze dub of Akira and Lady Aska in Magic Knight Rayearth.

Also Read | 'Ek Chotisi Love Story' Cast: Here's A Look At The Actors And Their Roles In The Film

Image Credits: AniBox Trailer Access Official Youtube channel

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.