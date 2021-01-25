How Many Episodes Are There In 'Fate: The Winx Saga' And Where To Watch Them?

Quick links:
Fate Saga is a sci-fi show that landed on Netflix in January 2020. The show centres around Bloom, the protagonist, and her group of friends who attend Alfea. Alfea is a school for the magically gifted children to hone and develop their powers. The show has been produced by the makers of The Vampire Diaries and has been garnering a lot of attention and positive reviews. The show has been aimed at the teenage to the young adult audience with a lot of mystery, magic and adventure in the mix.
Fate the Winx Saga season 1 was released all at once. It's a fairly common practice for Netflix to release new seasons with all their episodes on the same day. Makes it easier for their binge-watching customers. So, how many episodes are there in the Fate the Winx Saga? Well, there's a total of 6 Fate the Winx Saga episodes for its season 1 on Netflix. List of episodes:
Protagonist Bloom begins her adventure-filled journey at Alfea with her group of friends. Alfea is a school for the magically talented people. It teaches them to hone and develop their innate magical abilities to become stronger.
Bloom and her friends begin to explore their latent magical abilities. A new threat appears on the horizon. Bloom and Stella set out on a mission of their own.
This episode contains flashback from Bloom's memory that connects directly to the present day. Aisha has trouble adjusting to the coursework. Silva reveals a secret and there's a party in the works.
Bloom continues on her mission to seek answers. Beatrix tries to hide her crime. A strange visitor comes to meet Bloom and leaves Silva visibly shaken.
In the penultimate episode of the season, Bloom seeks to contact Beatrix. Sky reveals his past life story. Ms Dowling's backstory is revealed.
As the season comes to an end, Bloom and her friends struggle to defeat. Bloom's true destiny is revealed in this episode. The episode ends on a cliffhanger - Will the students be able to defeat the evil, or will they surrender to their powerful foes?
