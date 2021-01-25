How Many Episodes Are There In 'Fate: The Winx Saga' And Where To Watch Them?

Fate Saga is a sci-fi show that landed on Netflix in January 2020. The show centres around Bloom, the protagonist, and her group of friends who attend Alfea. Alfea is a school for the magically gifted children to hone and develop their powers. The show has been produced by the makers of The Vampire Diaries and has been garnering a lot of attention and positive reviews. The show has been aimed at the teenage to the young adult audience with a lot of mystery, magic and adventure in the mix.

How Many Episodes Are There In Fate: the Winx Saga?

Fate the Winx Saga season 1 was released all at once. It's a fairly common practice for Netflix to release new seasons with all their episodes on the same day. Makes it easier for their binge-watching customers. So, how many episodes are there in the Fate the Winx Saga? Well, there's a total of 6 Fate the Winx Saga episodes for its season 1 on Netflix. List of episodes:

Episode 1: To the Waters and the Wild

Protagonist Bloom begins her adventure-filled journey at Alfea with her group of friends. Alfea is a school for the magically talented people. It teaches them to hone and develop their innate magical abilities to become stronger.

Episode 2: No Strangers Here

Bloom and her friends begin to explore their latent magical abilities. A new threat appears on the horizon. Bloom and Stella set out on a mission of their own.

Episode 3: Heavy Mortal Hopes

This episode contains flashback from Bloom's memory that connects directly to the present day. Aisha has trouble adjusting to the coursework. Silva reveals a secret and there's a party in the works.

Episode 4: Some Wrecked Angel

Bloom continues on her mission to seek answers. Beatrix tries to hide her crime. A strange visitor comes to meet Bloom and leaves Silva visibly shaken.

Episode 5: Wither Into the Truth

In the penultimate episode of the season, Bloom seeks to contact Beatrix. Sky reveals his past life story. Ms Dowling's backstory is revealed.

Episode 6: A Fanatic Heart

As the season comes to an end, Bloom and her friends struggle to defeat. Bloom's true destiny is revealed in this episode. The episode ends on a cliffhanger - Will the students be able to defeat the evil, or will they surrender to their powerful foes?

