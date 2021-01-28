How Many Episodes Are There Of 'Freaks And Geeks'? Here's More About The Comedy Show

American teen comedy show Freaks and Geeks has built a dedicated fan following over the years. Helmed by Paul Feig and executive-produced by Judd Apatow the show aired on NBC during the 1999–2000 television season. The story of this teen comedy show follows gifted high schooler Lindsay Weir, who befriends a gang of slacker "freaks", and her younger brother Sam. We get to follow around these characters they navigate high school during the 1980–1981 school year.

Although the show ended in 2000, it has been trending on twitter again recently as its episodes have been made available on Hulu. The shows IMDb page states that following the release of the 12 episodes, a fan campaign persuaded NBC to broadcast three of the remaining episodes in July 2000. The rest of the episodes were aired on Fox Family Channel. Find out how many episodes are there of Freaks and Geeks.

How many episodes are there of Freaks and Geeks?

There are a total of 12 episodes in Freaks and Geeks. According to a report on the show’s IMDb page, the series had completed shooting eighteen episodes but was canceled after only 12 had aired. Here is a list of all the episodes with their story lines.

Freaks and Geeks episodes

Episode 1: Pilot

A group of high school students in 1980 face various social struggles. Lindsay Weir becomes rebellious and begins hanging out with a crowd of burnouts, courtesy of an invitation from Daniel Desario. As her affiliation with this gang of freaks and her quitting the mathletes worries her family and her friend Millie, Lindsay falls deeper into depression.

Episode 2: Beers and Weirs

When the Weir parents go out of town for the weekend, Lindsay's new friends insist her to throw a party. A gullible Lindsay hesitantly agrees in the hopes of impressing Daniel, her crush who has recently broken up with Kim. She asks Sam not to tell their parents and he agrees, though the thought of serving beer at a party worries her after going to a school assembly focusing on alcohol-related deaths.

Episode 3: Tricks and Treats

Halloween approaches and Sam persuades his friends to go trick-or-treating with him. The neighborhood reacts understandably awkwardly to the freshmen trick-or-treaters and matters become worse when Alan picks a fight with the gang. Lindsay agrees to stay home and hand out candy with her mom on Halloween night.

Episode 4: Kim Kelly is My Friend

Kim’s friend, Karen (Rashida Jones), bullies Sam; writing "Pygmy Geek" on his locker. Sam doesn't take to the label kindly instead starting an argument with Neal over who is geekier as Sam is assigned to write a 500 word essay about vandalism in school. Kim invites Lindsay to dinner, explaining that she needs to introduce a nice friend to her parents so they would stop bothering her to sell her car.

Episode 5: Tests and Breasts

When Mr. Kowchevski threatens to force Daniel to repeat algebra for another year if he doesn't study well and pass an upcoming test. Naturally Lindsay offers to help him study for it. But instead of helping him to pass Lindsay finds herself helping Daniel to cheat after Daniel manages to steal a test from the teacher's office. Mr. Kowchevski, suspicious of Daniel's surprisingly high grades, rightly accuses the duo of cheating. Sam begins sex education class and Daniel tries to help Sam with his doubts by giving him a pornographic film.

Episode 6: I’m with the band

Nick realizes if he doesn't make a career out of being a drummer, his father is going to make him join the army. Lindsay attempts to remedy this first by pressuring the band to practice more, which results in the band breaking up when Nick thinks he is better than they are. Lindsay then gets Nick an audition for the band Dimension. Unfortunately, the audition goes miserably and Nick comes to terms with the fact that his drumming isn't going to save him from joining the army. Lindsay tries to comfort Nick. Meanwhile, when the physical education department at McKinley mandates that all students must shower after class, Sam avoids the shower at all costs, afraid to be naked in front of his peers.

Episode 7: Carded and Discarded

Sam, Neal and Bill befriend Maureen (Kayla Ewell), who is a very pretty and friendly new transfer student at McKinley. As the popular crowd shows interest in her, the geeks take Maureen out on a night of all-you-can-eat dining in order to keep from losing her. Lindsay and her friends try to buy fake IDs to see the band Feedback perform at a local bar.

Episode 8:Girlfriends and Boyfriends

Nick begins making more aggressive advances towards Lindsay. Most of his advances end up making her feel more disturbed than love struck. Tension is created between Sam and Bill when Bill is paired with Sam's crush, Cindy, as her science partner.

Episode 9:We’ve Got Spirit

Sam becomes the McKinley basketball team's new mascot after the former mascot (Shia LaBeouf) ends with a broken arm. Sam becomes closer to Cindy but instead of winning her heart, he increasingly becomes frustrated with her apparent desire to be nothing more than friends. He is also hurt because of her obsessive crush over the basketball team's star athlete, Todd Schellinger (Riley Smith).

Episode 10: The Diary

Bill is tired of being confined to deep right field during PE baseball games. He is constantly embarrassed by Coach Fredricks in front of his classmates. Throughout his time in the team he is convinced he could be a great athlete if he were simply given a chance. Instead of confronting Coach Fredricks with this dilemma directly, Bill takes the other route. He makes two prank phone calls to him, one of which consists entirely of insults.

Episode 11: Looks and Books

After Lindsay crashes the Weir family car while trying to help drive Daniel and his friends around, her parents are angry and indefinitely ground her. They forbid her from seeing the gang of freaks ever again. Lindsay, who is pretty shaken up about the whole incidence, gladly abides and tries to reassociate herself with her old friends, including Millie.

Episode 12: The Garage Door

Sam and Bill both admire Neal’s father until Sam accidentally sees Mr. Schweiber hugging a strange woman. Sam tells this to Bill and then Neal. Soon after, Neal finds an unfamiliar garage door remote control in his father's car. Pretty soon the trio starts hunting around the neighborhood on their bicycles, searching for the garage door the remote control belongs to.

