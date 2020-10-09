How Many Episodes Are There In 'Flesh And Blood'? Find Details Of The Crime Thriller Here

Flesh and Blood is the new age crime thriller drama, which is focused on one family. The family has several problems like mother-children’s distanced relationship, society’s outlook on late-life romance, jealousy and more. The drama manages to keep one guessing whats next. The mini-series is a must-watch for crime fanatics. If one is wondering, “how many episodes are there in Flesh and Blood?” then here is the answer:

Flesh and Blood episodes

There are four Flesh and Blood episodes in season one of the crime thriller mini-series. The drama is best suggested to be watched in one sittting, a great weekend binge-watching session. All the episodes are considerably long.

Cast of Flesh and Blood

Francesca Annis plays the character of Vivien, a glamourous widow, in Flesh and Blood. Actors Claudie Blakely, Russell Tovey and Lydia Leonard portray the character of Vivien’s adult children Helen, Jake and Natalie, respectively. Imelda Staunton plays the character of Vivien’s nosy neighbour in the series. Stephen Rea essays the role of Vivien’s love interest in Flesh and Blood. David Bamber essayed the role of a detective.

Flesh and Blood review

Radio Times describes the drama as a ‘cliff-hanger, unexpected’. The drama boasts of a ‘stellar cast’ as per the same review. Variety describes the drama as a must-watch for crime fiction lovers. The drama manages to surprise the viewers with its back-to-back twists, as per fan reviews. Apart from a twisted family, complicated love life and exhausting challenges in the storyline, Flesh and Blood episodes have exotic locations, where the series was shot. The major shooting of the series took place in Eastbourne.

Flesh and Blood series to have season two?

According to a report in Radio Times, the drama is up for renewal for season two. However, no formal discussions have taken place so far. The drama’s renewal solely depends on the schedules of the actors involved. Flesh and Blood series has the potential to have a part two according to actor Russel Tovey. He also said that he would love to be on the show if ever there is a second season as per his interview with Radio Times.

Watch the trailer of the drama

