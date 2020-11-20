How Many Episodes Are There In 'GOT' Season 7? Read All The Details Here

The fantasy drama television series, The Game of Thrones' seventh and second last season aired on HBO on July 16, 2017, and ended on August 27, 2017. GOT season 7 episodes were full of unexpected plot twists ahead of the final series’, season eight, premiere in 2019. HBO and Sky Atlantic viewers were entertained with seven action-packed episodes in season seven, leaving a tantalizing cliffhanger for Game of Thrones’ final series. Game of Thrones features a huge cast, including Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Lena Headey, Emilia Clarke, and Kit Harington. Season 7 of GOT introduced several new cast members, including Jim Broadbent and Tom Hopper. Below are the episode details of Game of Thrones season 7.

How many episodes are there in GOT season 7?

Varying to the previous seasons, which consisted of ten episodes each, the seventh season consisted of only seven episodes. Similar to the previous season, it largely consisted of original content not found in George R. R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire series, while also incorporating material that Martin revealed to showrunners about the upcoming novels in the series.

GOT season 7 episodes

Episode 1 – Dragonstone

The episode's main plot is about Daenerys Targaryen's long-awaited homecoming to Dragonstone with her vast forces. Cersei and Jaime Lannister treating with Euron Greyjoy. They treat for an alliance after the demise of House Frey.

Episode 2 – Stormborn

In Stormborn, the second episode of the seventh season of HBO's fantasy television series Game of Thrones, the main plot focuses on Daenerys. She is planning her conquest of Westeros; at the behest of Melisandre. She orders Tyrion to summon Jon Snow.

Episode 3 – The Queen's Justice

In episode 3, At Dragonstone, Jon Snow and Davos Seaworth meet with Daenerys Targaryen. From him, Jon asks for aid in defeating the White Walkers. Daenerys iterates her desire to take the Iron Throne instead.

Episode 4 - The Spoils of War

At Dragonstone, Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow find out cave drawings left by the Children of the Forest. These drawings demonstrate that the First Men and the Children fought together against the White Walkers. In King's Landing, Cersei Lannister looks up to further investment from the Iron Bank, after reassuring them that their debt will soon be paid.

Episode 5 – Eastwatch

Daenerys pushes the surviving soldiers to swear fealty to her, but the Tarly's refuse, and are executed. Meanwhile, Davos Seaworth retrieves Gendry, along with Jon Snow and Jorah Mormont, where they head beyond the Wall along with Tormund, The Hound, and the Brotherhood Without Banners. Arya Stark spies on Littlefinger and finds a letter that Sansa wrote to her family, requesting their fealty to King Joffrey.

Episode 6 – Beyond the Wall

The sixth episode's main plot focuses on Jon Snow's raiding party as they journey north of the Wall; they successfully capture a wight to prove the threat, though Thoros is killed. Daenerys rescues the group from the Army of the Dead, and the Night King kills and reanimates Viserion. Jon is separately rescued by Benjen. Meanwhile, at Winterfell, tension builds between Sansa and Arya.

Episode 7 – The Dragon and the Wolf

The last episode is about an adjustment between Cersei and Daenerys and a gap between Cersei and Jaime. Theon rededicates himself to Yara. And, Sansa and Arya unite against Littlefinger.

