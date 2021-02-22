How Many Episodes Are There In 'Marcella' Season 1? Know All About Anna Friel Starrer Show

Marcella is a British Nordic-noir detective series written, directed and produced by Swedish screenwriter Hans Rosenfeldt, creator of The Bridge. The detective series which was initially broadcast on ITV on April 4, 2016, garnered critical acclaim especially for Anna Friel's performance as Detective Sergeant Marcella Backland, who plays a former London Metropolitan Police Service detective returning to work after her husband of 15 years, Jason (Nicholas Pinnock), abruptly announces he is leaving her. Anna Friel won the International Emmy for Best Actress for her performance in Season 1. Read on to know more about how many episodes are there of Marcella Season 1, currently streaming on Netflix!

Marcella season 1 episode list

Marcella Season 1 has a total of eight episodes currently streaming on Netflix. Marcella Season 1 follows the detective who resumes her investigation into the three unsolved Grove Park murders from 2005, where the serial killer responsible has apparently returned. Each season features a different case while the plot of the main characters has a progressive arc that follows throughout the series. Marcella Season 1 cast includes Anna Friel with Nicholas Pinnock, Ray Panthaki, Jamie Bamber, Jack Doolan, Nina Sosanya and Charlie Covell in supporting roles. Here's a list of episodes for this detective series.

Episode 1: After her once-happy marriage dissolves, former Detective Marcella Backland grapples with jealousy and anger while returning to work to hunt down a serial killer.

Episode 2: Marcella is desperate to remember what happened at Grace's home, a new victim who was slain by a serial killer who returns to the city. Meanwhile, she sees patterns that convince her the killings are linked to her old case.

Episode 3: The team learns of Marcella's ties to Grace. Marcella's spouse Jason's affair comes to light at DTG. Peter Cullen remains Marcella's focus in the 2005 Grove Park murders.

Episode 4: There's an unexpected break in the Grove Park murders, but not everything adds up. Marcella goes on her own to find out details about Grace.

Episode 5: Marcella plays a cat-and-mouse game with Peter Cullen. New details of Grace's case lead to shocking connections. Jason's mistake could prove fatal.

Episode 6: The outcome of one of the cases sends Marcella over the edge. Tim suspects a suicide was really murder. A past tragedy haunts both Jason and Marcella.

Episode 7: Yann (Tobias Santelmann) is now a prime suspect, but Marcella has her doubts. Tim and Marcella grow closer, while Tim's investigation into Barnes's death unsettles Jason.

Episode 8: Marcella questions Henry about Matthew. Doubts about an alibi lead her to ask Jason for help. A violent confrontation sets the endgame in motion.

