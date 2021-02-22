How Many Episodes Are There In 'Marcella' Season 1? Know All About Anna Friel Starrer Show

Quick links:
Marcella is a British Nordic-noir detective series written, directed and produced by Swedish screenwriter Hans Rosenfeldt, creator of The Bridge. The detective series which was initially broadcast on ITV on April 4, 2016, garnered critical acclaim especially for Anna Friel's performance as Detective Sergeant Marcella Backland, who plays a former London Metropolitan Police Service detective returning to work after her husband of 15 years, Jason (Nicholas Pinnock), abruptly announces he is leaving her. Anna Friel won the International Emmy for Best Actress for her performance in Season 1. Read on to know more about how many episodes are there of Marcella Season 1, currently streaming on Netflix!
Marcella Season 1 has a total of eight episodes currently streaming on Netflix. Marcella Season 1 follows the detective who resumes her investigation into the three unsolved Grove Park murders from 2005, where the serial killer responsible has apparently returned. Each season features a different case while the plot of the main characters has a progressive arc that follows throughout the series. Marcella Season 1 cast includes Anna Friel with Nicholas Pinnock, Ray Panthaki, Jamie Bamber, Jack Doolan, Nina Sosanya and Charlie Covell in supporting roles. Here's a list of episodes for this detective series.
