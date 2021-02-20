Riverdale Star Camila Mendes Reveals Why Veronica Is Rocking Side Parted Hair This Season

CW's Riverdale star Camila Mendes recently shared a funny message for her fans on Twitter. Riverdale season 5 recently began airing on Jan 20, 2021. The show stars actress Camila Mendes as Veronica, the classic character from Archie comics. Camila Mendes' hair as Veronica has always been parted at the center, which over time the character has managed to make iconic. However, Riverdale season 5 sees Camila Mendes as Veronica's beautiful black hair rocking a side partition.

Camila Mendes had something to add to the change in the appearance of her beloved character from Riverdale. In the recent tweet, Camila jokingly talked about how Veronica is rocking a "side part" now because she found a "stress-induced alopecia spot" at the center of her hair. Take a look at the hilarious tweet below.

ok but what if i told you the only reason veronica is rocking a side part now is that i found a stress induced alopecia spot at the front of my center part 🤡 — camila mendes (@camilamendes) February 19, 2021

Camila Mendes' hilarious revelation; fans react

Camila Mendes' recent funny tweet prompted many reactions from a number of fans. Julie Plec, co-creator of The Vampire Diaries franchise, also responded to Mendes with a hilarious response. Camila's fans left many messages in response telling the actress "Veronica looks amazing" and "the side part looks good though". One of her fans even tweeted saying "You are our queen". Take a look at the reactions below.

Don't let Gen Z shame your side part! 😎 — Julie Plec (@julieplec) February 19, 2021

VERONICA LOOKS AMAZING AS ALWAYS pic.twitter.com/Y1M37Lg96g — carmen♧ (@archiesrcnnie) February 19, 2021

the side part looks great though pic.twitter.com/jxeCsdzrUm — aza (@laylasblair) February 19, 2021

Love you and love Veronica so much !!!! You are our Queen !!! pic.twitter.com/bYtIknqXuq — Varchie Polls #varchieforever (@VarchiePolls) February 19, 2021

you look bomb with any hairstyle girl — anastasia (@reinhartsdreams) February 19, 2021

VERONICA LOOKS AMAZING. GIRL DONT WORRY pic.twitter.com/2PD1ukgbAm — dutyna (@lodgdrews) February 19, 2021

Riverdale cast and more

CW's popular show Riverdale, whose characters are based on the classic characters from Archie Comics, is currently airing its fifth season. The fifth season of the show seems to have some interesting twists and turns in store for the main characters in this season. In the spirit of not spoiling things for fans who haven't watched season 5 yet, one could simply say that the current season certainly discloses quite a lot about the character's futures.

The Riverdale cast includes KJ Apa in the role of Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, and Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, the series' narrator. The cast of Riverdale is tight-knit as evident by their social media handles seeing as the cast often posts pictures and videos of partying and vacationing with one another. Camila Mendes recently shared a picture with her Riverdale co-star Drew Ray Tanner, who plays the character of 'Southside Serpant' Fangs on the show, on the occasion of his birthday. Take a look at Camila's latest Instagram post below.

