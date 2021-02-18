'Riverdale' Season 5 Episode 5 Release Date & Time Revealed! Here Are All The Details

Based on the characters of Archie Comics, Riverdale is an American teen drama series. The series based on the comics released its first season in 2017 and was renewed for season 5 back in 2019. The show is based around a group of friends who live in the town of Riverdale. In season 5 of the show, the high school children approach adulthood and witness their lives changing. In the fourth episode of Riverdale season 5, Archie returns to Riverdale after years and witnesses what has happened to his town. Meanwhile, others like Betty, Jughead, and Veronica navigate adulthood. For those who cannot wait to watch the next episode of the show, read ahead to find out Riverdale season 5 episode 5 release date.

When will Riverdale season 5 episode 5 be released?

Riverdale season 5 episode 5 released on Netflix India on February 17th, 2021. However, for those who do not have a Netflix account, the episode was aired on CNN at 8 pm. The episode is available to watch on Netflix anytime, for those who missed catching up on the episode on TV.

The episode was titled 'Chapter Eighty-One: The Homecoming'. In this episode of the show, the gang reconciles with their past and the present. Their highschool 'Riverdale High' faces an uncertain future. Meanwhile, tension rises between Toni and Hiram. In the episode, Archie, Toni and Kevin fight to save Riverdale High from shutting, after the budget cut by Hiram. In this episode, Veronica also learns that her husband Chad has hired someone to follow her. Meanwhile, Jughead is pursued by debt collectors.

About the cast of Riverdale

Riverdale features an ensemble cast of actors based on the characters of Archie Comics. KJ Apa plays the character of Archie Andrews in the series. Lili Reinhart is seen as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge and Cole Sprouse is seen as Jughead Jones, who is also the narrator of the series. The series also features Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Ashleigh Murray as Josie McCoy, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle, Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz, Drew Ray Tanner as Fangs Fogarty, and Erinn Westbrook as Tabitha Tate.

