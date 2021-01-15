In India-Australia Test, Mohammad Siraj & Washington Sundar Abused By Gabba Crowd: Report

Days after Mohammad Siraj set a new standard for calling out poor crowd behaviour in Australia, he has been reportedly targeted by abusive members of the Gabba crowd on the first day of the fourth Test in Brisbane. According to a report in The Sydney Morning Herald, Siraj was repeatedly labelled a "grub" by a group of fans at the Gabba.

This comes after the Indian team had lodged an official complaint with the ICC after a group of spectators at the Sydney Cricket Ground racially abused pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Siraj on the third and fourth day of the third Test. While fielding at the square-leg boundary, Siraj was allegedly called "monkey" and "brown dog" over two days by some spectators, who were removed by security guards after the matter was reported to the on-field umpires.

'I suspect it is not a coincidence': Spectator

According to the report, Siraj didn't spend much time in front of section 215 and 216 at the Gabba but that's where a spectator - who asked to be identified only by the first name - told the Sydney Morning Herald and The Age the fast bowler was repeatedly called a "grub" by vocal spectators. Debutant Washington Sundar - was subjected to the same chat from the unruly section.

"The guys behind me have been calling – shouting – both Washington and Siraj grubs,” the paper quotes a spectator known as Kate. "It started targeted at Siraj and it was a chant similar to the SCG one ("Que Shiraz, Shiraz" to the tune of Que Sera, Sera). But this time it was Siraj. I suspect it's not a coincidence that it's Siraj being targeted post the SCG stuff."

At one point, a man in that section was heard yelling, "Siraj, give us a wave, give us a wave, give us a wave. Siraj, you bloody grub." None of the Indian players sent to field on the boundary registered a reaction to anything said by crowd members all day, the report added.

Australian players joined the Indian team in condemning racist fan abuse in the aftermath of the Sydney Test. "There is no room for any racial sledges or any abuse in any type. People think they are being funny, but it can affect people in different ways. For me, cricket is the sport for all and there is no room for it at all," Lyon said during a virtual press conference.

