How Many Episodes Are There In 'Sanditon'? Details About The Episodes Explained

Sanditon is a historical drama which is adapted by Andrew Davies from this unfinished manuscript by Jane Austen. Sanditon cast features Rose Williams and Theo James in the lead roles. It first aired on ITV in the UK on August 25 last year. Later in January this year, it was released on PBS as part of its Masterpiece anthology. Sanditon series review has also been mostly positive. A lot of people have been wondering about the Sanditon episodes and have been curious to know how many episodes are there of Sanditon. Here is a look at the Sanditon episodes and their details.

How many episodes are there of Sanditon?

The TV series Sanditon has a total of eight episodes. According to the official website of the PBS, they will be airing the eight episodes again this month. Here is a look at the official description of each episode from Sanditon according to the official website of the PBS with its airing date and time.

Episode 1 - Re-aired December 13, 2020

A chance encounter brings Charlotte Heywood to the developing seaside resort of Sanditon, where she meets the town’s eclectic residents, including brooding bachelor Sidney Parker and the mysterious Miss Lambe.

Episode 2 - Re-aired December 13, 2020

Lady Denham plans an elaborate luncheon to welcome the wealthy West Indian heiress Miss Lambe to town – and to seal a match for her nephew, Edward. Charlotte and Sidney have an awkward confrontation.

Episode 3 - Re-aired December 13, 2020

In the wake of an uncomfortable encounter, Charlotte does all she can to avoid Sidney, but an emergency unites them. An angry Young Stringer confronts Tom Parker over an injustice. Meanwhile, Tom finds a doctor for the town, but Lady Denham proves hard to win over.

Episode 4 - Re-airing December 20, 2020, at 8:00 PM

Charlotte and Sidney clash over Miss Lambe’s love life, and Charlotte strikes up a new friendship. At Denham House, Clara witnesses a scene that raises her suspicions. Lord Babington makes his romantic intentions known, but faces being rebuffed.

Episode 5 - Re-airing December 20, 2020, at 9:00 PM

Tensions come to a head when Young Stringer, desperate for answers, threatens a worker boycott of the annual cricket match with Sanditon’s gentlemen. Charlotte and Miss Lambe hatch a secret plan sure to draw ire from Sanditon’s residents.

Episode 6 - Re-airing December 20, 2020, at 10:00 PM

Charlotte and Sidney must reconcile enough in order to search for a missing Sanditon resident. Meanwhile, Tom fights to save Sanditon and his marriage, and Edward and Clara hatch a cunning plot to seize Lady Denham’s legacy.

Episode 7 - Re-airing December 27, 2020, at 8:00 PM

With Sanditon’s regatta fast approaching, the success of the resort hangs in the balance—as do a number of romances. How will Charlotte, Sidney, and others fare in the sport of love?

Episode 8 - Re-airing December 27, 2020, at 9:00 PM

It is the night of the Midsummer Ball, and romance, jealousy, and betrayal fill the air. Devastating events conspire to leave Charlotte and the Parker family facing difficult choices.

