How Many Episodes Are There Of 'Your Honor'? See Details About The Episodes Here

Your Honor is one of the hit shows on the OTT platform SonyLIV. The series that released in June this year features Jimmy Shergill, Varun Badola, Mita Vashisht, Parul Gulati and Pulkit Makol in key roles. The plot of this drama thriller revolves around a judge played by Jimmy Sheirgill. The story shows how even the most upright of people like the highly reputed judge breaks when his son is involved in a hit and run case. The drama series focuses on the thin line between moral and immoral.

The series was received well by the viewers and critics alike. A lot of people are still wondering about Your Honor episodes. People have been curious to know how many episodes are there of Your Honor. For all the people who are thinking about Your Honor episodes and its showtime, here is everything you need to know about them.

How many episodes are there of Your Honor?

Your Honor series consists of 12 episodes in total. The first season had 12 episodes with a showtime of around 35 minutes each. The series is helmed by Eeshwar Niwas. Here is a look at the official description and runtime of each of the episodes on SonyLIV.

The Fall Guy – 36 mins

A righteous judge, Bishan, tries to salvage the situation when his son, Abeer, gets involved in a hit and run. Things take a turn for the worse when the identity of the victim is revealed.

Protégé – 36 mins

Bishan appoints his protégé, Ruma, as Guddan's lawyer to help him. But it doesn't quite play out as planned as new evidence in the case is discovered.

Few Loose Ends – 36 mins

Inspector Kiran suspects that Guddan and Kashi are hiding something. Abeer has left a crucial piece of evidence at the accident site but Bishan is unable to find it. Abeer's breakdown and revelation almost force Bishan's hand.

Alibi – 37 mins

Ruma tries to confirm Guddan's alibi. Pandit is drawn into the game and the Mudkis decide to send out a strong message.

An Eye For An Eye – 37 mins

A gang war rages in Ludhiana. The violence shocks Ruma and she quits. Bishan and Kashi are pushed further down the spiral.

Sacrificial Lamb – 38 mins

Bishan plays his cards well and gets Guddan released on bail. But things take a u turn when he decides to spill the beans on Bishan. Finally Bishan's hand is forced.

Cause And Effect – 39 mins

Guddan's death has unforeseen repercussions, cracks widen and Sheel stumbles upon a clue. Satnam gets an unexpected visitor.

Deeper Waters – 36 mins

Harman gives Kiran a lead. Bishan has to think of a quick fix to get out of this one. Kashi agrees to do Pandit's bidding.

The Downward Spiral – 37 mins

Bishan comes to a wounded Kashi's aid. Kiran is under an investigation. Pandit is in for a big surprise.

All Out In The Open – 39 mins

The gang war heats up while Kiran sets her eyes on Bishan to bring him to book. Kashi pays the ultimate price.

The Noose Tightens – 36 mins

Bishan attempts to flee with Abeer who can't take it anymore. Kiran inches closer. Indu is forced to make a tough decision.

The Last Straw – 34 mins

Kiran decides to confront Bishan. Abeer's startling confession shocks Gursheel. The truth is finally revealed as Bishan makes a last desperate gamble.

