How Many Episodes Are There In 'Sandwiched Forever'? Read More About The Show

Sandwiched Forever is an Indian television sitcom. It released on Sony Liv on December 25, 2020. The story revolves around a newly married couple. The couple struggles to manage their folks and in-laws who live next door. The show casts Kunaal Roy Kapur and Aahana Kumra in the lead role.

The cast also includes Atul Kulkarni, Lubna Salim, Zakir Hussain and Divya Seth Shah among others. The dreams of Sameer and Naina to lead an independent married life go in vain when both sets of parents take upon themselves to keep an eye on the couple. Kunaal plays the role of a lazy game developer whereas Aahana plays the role of a badminton player. The show has an IMDb rating of 8.7 out of 10. Read ahead to know more about how many episodes are there in Sandwiched Forever.

Also read: How Many Episodes In 'Panchayat'? Here's A Complete Guide To The Series

How many episodes are there in Sandwiched Forever?

The show is directed by Rohan Sippy and written by Devand Kakkad. It consists of 15 episodes. Rohan has skillfully mined the plot into entertaining and binge-worthy episodes in Sandwiched Forever. The duration of one episode is thirty minutes.

Also read: How Many Episodes Are There In 'Blindspot' Season 5? Will There Be Season 6?

Kunaal Roy Kapur

Kunaal Roy Kapur is an Indian actor who is mainly known for his roles in films such as Delhi Belly, Nautanki Saala, The Final Exit and many more. He started his acting career with the Indian daily soap Just Mohabbat in 2011. He is also the director of the mockumentary film The President Is Coming that released in 2009. He has done small roles in the films Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Action Jackson and others.

Also read: 'The Vampire Diaries' Episodes: List Of All The Episodes To Get Christmas Vibes

Aahana Kumra

Aahana Kumra is an Indian actress who is known for role in Sony Entertainment Television's show Yudh. She was starring alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the show. She played a lead role in the TV series Agent Raghav - Crime Branch along with Sharad Kelkar. She has been seen in many feature films such as Lipstick Under My Burkha, Khuda Haafiz, The Accidental Prime Minister, Sona Spa and many more. She has done a lead role in the short film Queen of Hearts.

Also read: 'Bones' Christmas Episodes You Need To Add To Binge-watch List This Xmas

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.