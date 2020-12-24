'The Vampire Diaries' Episodes: List Of All The Episodes To Get Christmas Vibes

The Vampire Diaries is an American supernatural TV show inspired by a famous novel by L.J. Smith by the same name. The show revolves around the life of a teenage girl named Elena Gilbert who eventually falls into the world full of supernatural creatures such as Vampires, Werewolves, Hunters. She falls in love with a Vampire and their relationship keeps getting complicated when other creatures intervene.

Some of The Vampire Diaries episodes have some fun and interesting glimpses of Christmas celebration and as the festival is about to arrive, let’s have a look at all The Vampire Diaries episodes that involve Christmas fun and thrill.

All The Vampire Diaries episodes with a Christmas vibe

Season 4, Episode 9- O Come, All Ye Faithful

The episode involves a Winter-Wonderland themed party with the streets of Mystic Falls but some of the lead characters such as Stefan, Caroline and Tyler are having issues with each other. Tyler had planned something against Klaus and his hybrids which was worrisome for Stefan and Caroline. Klaus later finds out about some secrets due to which Christmas becomes full of violence for everyone. Meanwhile, Elena and Damon move to the Gilbert Lake House to help Jeremy overcome some inner demons with the help of Shane and Bonnie. The episode ends with a glimpse of a serious revelation from history that leaves them in shock.

Season 6, Episode 10- Christmas Through Your Eyes

To recreate the favourite traditions of Christmas, Bonnie puts an effort to cherish some of the happy memories spent with her friends. As they were far away from their town, Mystic Falls, they planned to celebrate at the Whitmore College. Meanwhile, Caroline’s mother, Sheriff Forbes, gives a surprise to her at Whitmore College. Elena and Damon then help Alaric find Jo. While Jeremy and Matt plan to take down Enzo, Stefan breaks shocking news to Caroline.

Season 7, Episode 9- Cold As Ice

With the holidays arriving, Stefan and Damon find themselves somewhere outside Mystic Falls where they went to search for Julian. At Whitmore College, Bonnie and Nora plan a holiday toy drive and connect with each other. Meanwhile, Caroline and Alaric are concerned about Caroline’s pregnancy. Later, Stefan does something tragic that changes their lives forever.

Season 8, Episode 7- The Next Time I Hurt Somebody, It Could Be You

When Damon and Sybil crash Stefan and Caroline’s Christmas dinner that includes Alaric, Peter and Matt, things take a dark turn. Cade makes an attempt to entice Stefan and later on, Bonnie and Enzo appear.

30 Rock episodes that show Christmas celebrations

Also, 30 Rock is a popular Satirical sitcom created by Tina Fey and so far there have been seven seasons of the show. 30 Rock reviews have been amazing and the show has received appreciation from both critics and the audiences. As the Christmas is approaching, let’s take a look at the 30 Rock episodes that involved some Christmas fun.



Best Christmas Episodes of 30 Rock

Christmas Special (Season 3)

Ludachristmas (Season 2)

My Whole Life Is Thunder (Season 7)

Christmas Attach Zone (Season 5)

Secret Santa (Season 4)

