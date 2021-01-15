How Many Episodes Are There In 'Tandav'? Here's All About The Saif Ali Khan Starrer

Saif Ali Khan and Dimple Kapadia starrer new web series Tandav has been making headlines in the last few days. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the show is a political drama revolving around events taking place in the capital city of India, Delhi or as it is called in Hindi ‘Dilli.’ The show portrays the events that take place inside closed doors in politics. Read on to find out, “How many episodes are there in Tandav?”

How many episodes are there in Tandav?

Tandav premiered on Amazon Prime Video on January 15. The show has a stellar cast starring actors such as Saif Ali Khand and Dimple Kapadia. Tandav season 1 has 9 episodes all of which were released on Amazon Prime Video in one go. Hence fans can binge watch the show. Here is an Tandav episodes list and summary according to amazon prime video.

Tandav episodes

Episode 1: Tanashah

There is a protest in Malakpur, Greater Noida regarding farmer's rights. At Devki Niwas, Jan Lok Dal (JLD) party members are cheering for the Prime Minister Devki Nandan and his son, Samar Pratap Singh before the election results are out. On the other hand in another part of Delhi, at Vivekananda National University (VNU) we get introduced to our lead student characters of the show

Episode 2: Aazaadi

Samar calls his friend Ajay Ahluwalia at National News Network for helping him out with something. Breaking News spreads all across the city with everyone waking up to shocking news. At the VNU dhaba the students bring in a lawyer to help them with their case. Widespread protests in Alwar against a senior leader of the JLD. Shiva Shekhar, a student of VNU takes the help of the farmers at Malakpur and shoots a fake video about the protests which later goes viral.

Episode 3: Chandragupta

Anuradha's secretary, Maithili Sharan, gets a call from an unknown number and the man blackmails her with crucial information. Gurpal Chauhan, who is Samar's right hand man sends his social media cell guy, Sharat to the doctor's houses to spy on them. Professor Jigar Sampath and Professor Sandhya Nigam are on the verge of a divorce. Farmers from Malakpur arrive at VNU to support Shiva Shekhar's endeavour.

Episode 4: Left se Right

Mahant Kunj Police Station inspector Narendra Jhakar takes over the VNU students case and helps them out. Anchor Garima Deswal invites Shiva for a panel discussion at National News Network where he meets Aditi Mishra, another member of the JLD. Farmers from Malakpur arrive at VNU again to thank Shiva as the government puts a stay order on any work happening on their land.

Episode 5: Jeevan aur Mrityu

Election campaigning goes on in VNU with all parties vying for votes. The SAI members search for their missing friend at the university and later reach Mahant Kunj Police Station to file a complaint. Party portfolios get distributed among the various JLD members.

Episode 6: Babool ka Ped

A key member of SAI withdraws their nomination, while an anonymous Caller calls Garima to give her a crucial piece of information. Garima questions Ajay about the same. Samar arrives at VNU to give a speech to support and stand alongside the students.

Episode 7: Dhappa

Gurpal meets his informer Chhote Lal at Indian International Centre of Medical Science (IICMS). Lal delivers him valuable piece of information. Gurpal watches CCTV footage of IICMS and spots something important. Sana Mir and Shiva request Samar to have a proper CBI investigation of the case. Shiva reaches Samar's house to meet him, Maithili searches for the Anonymous Caller, finds someone else instead.

Episode 8: Tandav

Reporters line up outside Home Minister Kailash Kumar's house and Sandhya gives him important news. VNU students request the election officers to postpone the elections. Shiva gives a speech and makes a major announcement at the Vivekananda Statue.

Episode 9: Khel

It is Election day at VNU, and all the students vote for their preferred presidential candidate. An SAI member gets admitted to the hospital where other members come to visit. Tragedy strikes Anuradha Kishore as all news channels report about her.

