How Many Episodes Are There In 'The Expanse' Season 5? Find Out

The American Science fiction show, The Expanse premiered on December 14, 2015, on Syfy, a television channel owned by NBCUniversal. Created by Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, the series is based on novels by Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck, writing under the pseudonym James S. A. Corey.

The Expanse is a show set in the future where humanity has colonised the Solar System. The show follows United Nations executive Chrisjen Avasarala played by Shohreh Aghdashloo, police detective Josephus Miller played Thomas Jane, and ship's officer James Holden played by Steven Strait. The three men and their crew unravel a conspiracy that threatens peace in the system and the survival of humanity. Read on to find out, “How many episodes are there in The Expanse season 5?”

How many episodes are there in The Expanse season 5?

Hitherto, The Expanse has had an incredibly successful run. A report on its IMDb page reveals that the show is currently airing its fifth season, which premiered on December 15. While season 1, 2 and 3 of the show aired on Syfy. Season 4 was picked by Amazon Prime Video and season 5 followed the trail. So far only three The Expanse episodes have been released. Here is a list of all The Expanse episodes from season 5 and their release dates.

Episode 1: Exodus released on Dec. 15

Episode 2: Churn released on Dec.15

Episode 3: Mother released on Dec.15

Episode 4: Guagamela releases on Dec.23

Episode 5: Down and Out releases on Dec.30

Episode 6: Tribes releases on Jan.6

Episode 7: Oyedeng releases on Jan.13

Episode 8: Hard Vacuum releases on Jan.20

Episode 9: Winnipesaukee releases on Jan.27

Episode 10: Nemesis Games releases on Feb.3

The Expanse gets sixth season renewal

According to Deadline, The Expanse Season 6 renewal came three weeks before the December 15 Season 5 debut on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories. Season six of the series is tentatively slated to begin production from January 20. But the target start date subject to change amid fluid pandemic conditions.

The Expanse Premise

The story of the series is set in the future where humanity has colonized the solar system. The people of Earth, Mars and the Asteroid Belt have long been in opposition with one another. When the crew of the Rocinante uncovers an ancient alien technology, a vast conspiracy begins to emerge. The conspiracies are set to bring the solar system to the brink of war. The Expanse is a high-action, sci-fi adventure that explores the depth of humanity against the far-spanning reaches of the known universe.

