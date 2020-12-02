How Many Episodes Are There In 'The Flight Attendant' Mini-series?

Ever since Kaley Cuoco starrer The Flight Attendant has aired on HBO Max, people have been curious to know about The Flight attendant new episodes. Till now, the American miniseries only has three episodes that were released on November 26th. The next 2 episodes are soon to be released on HBO Max itself. The American miniseries is based on the 2018 novel of the same name, the novel was authored by Chris Bohjalian. Read on to know the answer to the question: How many episodes are there in The Flight Attendant series?

How many episodes are there in the series?

The Flight Attendant episodes list consists of a total of 8 episodes. However, the names of only 5 episodes are known till now. According to meaww portal, Episodes 4 'Conspiracy Theories' and episode 5 'Other People's Houses' will air on December 3, 2020, at 3 am EST. While according to oprahmag portal, the Episode 6-7 will air on December 10th. The series finale will then air on December 17th which would be the 8th and the final episode.

The Flight Attendant episodes so far:

In Case of Emergency

Rabbits

Funeralia

Conspiracy Theories

Other People's Houses

The Flight Attendant is a miniseries where Kaley Cuoco, who plays the role of a flight attendant, finds herself caught up in a criminal conspiracy after she finds herself with a dead man on her bed, however, she has no memory of any such incident. The main cast of the thriller series features Kaley Cuoco as Cassie Bowden, Michiel Huisman as Alex Sokolov, Zosia Mamet as Annie Mouradian, T. R. Knight as Davey Bowden, Michelle Gomez as Miranda Croft, Colin Woodell as Buckley Ware, Merle Dandridge as Kim Hammond, Griffin Matthews as Shane Evans, Nolan Gerard Funk as Van White, and Rosie Perez as Megan Briscoe in the main roles.

Where to watch The Flight Attendant episodes?

The Flight Attendant can be exclusively watched on HBO Max. The first episode can even be watched for free after which a viewer needs to have HBO Max subscription to watch this thriller mini-series which is co-created by the creator of Netflix's hit series You. Kaley Cuoco, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Meredith Lavender, Marcie Ulin, and Susanna Fogel, act as the executive producers of this mini-series. The first episode aired on November 26th on HBO Max itself.

