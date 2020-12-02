Where Is Yukon Men Filmed? Shooting Locations Of The Adventure Filled Reality Series

Yukon Men is a television series which that aired on Discovery channel. The series revolved around the lives of several inhabitants of a remote Alaskan village by the Yukon River. These men make their living by fishing, hunting and trapping game as well as raising sledge dogs and logging. Yukon Men has gained a large following of fans, who enjoy the show for its unscripted feel and its look at the lives of hunters and trappers in the wild north. Read on to know more about Yukon Men filming location.

Also Read | Where Is 'Alaska: The Last Frontier' Filmed? Read To Know More About The Filming Location

Also Read | Where Was 'A Homecoming For The Holidays' Filmed? Details About The Hallmark Movie

Where is Yukon Men filmed?

According to a report by Screenrant, the filming of Yukon Men has taken place in the Alaskan town of Tanana, a small village with about 300 residents. Tanana is a city in the Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area in the U.S. state of Alaska. The town is situated by the Yukon River, which is why the show is titled Yukon Men. The show follows a few specific hunters, trappers, and their families as they try to survive among the difficult and harsh conditions. With only a few resources available, the men on the show hunt and fish to survive. Each episode provides viewers with a closer look at the personal lives of these men. The show tells stories of these men as they try to overcome natural obstacles in the middle of nowhere.

Also Read | Where Is 'The Burbs' Filmed? Location And Other Interesting Details Of The Film

One of the stars of Yukon Men, Stan Zuray, has been living in the wilderness for more than 40 years. Stan talked about his various near-death experiences on the show and how he overcame them. The stars of Yukon Men all live a subsistence lifestyle. They work for enough food and money to keep them alive and well, but they also live without many of the comforts that most people enjoy. The cast of Yukon Men includes Stan Zuray, Joey Zuray, Courtney Agnes, Darren O'Hare, James Roberts, Charlie and Robert Wright. Narrated by Pat Duke and Darren O'Hare, the series has seven seasons with a total of 60 episodes and premiered in 2012. The show aired its last episode on April 22, 2016.

Also Read | Where Was Rooster Cogburn Filmed? Know The Locations Of John Wayne's Western Film

Also Read | Where Was 'The Witches' Filmed? Check Out Anne Hathaway-starrer's Filming Location

Image Credits: the_stan_project

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.