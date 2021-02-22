How Many Episodes Are There Of 'The Disappearance'? Check Out The List Of All Episodes

2017's Canadian television drama series The Disappearance recently started airing on 5Star. Centred on the mysterious disappearance of a young chap, the series originally aired on CTV, followed by Universal in the UK and WGN America in the US. The Disappearance cast is headlined by Peter Coyote, Camille Sullivan, Aden Young, Micheline Lanctôt and Joanne Kelly.

This Peter Stebbings directorial showcases the story of a distressed family as they try to find out what happened to their son Anthony (Michael Riendeau), who went missing. As the mystery about Anthony's disappearance continues to unwind, ardent viewers are keen to find out, "how many episodes are there of The Disappearance?"

Here's taking a look at all The Disappearance episodes:

Peter Stebbings' The Disappearance originally aired in Canada back in 2017, followed by the UK in 2018 and the US in 2019. The mystery crime drama focuses on the sudden disappearance of Antony on his 10th birthday and reveals some dark secrets about his distraught family as the show proceeds.

The first episode of The Disappearance on 5Star, titled Birthday Boy, premiered on February 6, 2021. New episodes of the mystery drama series air every Saturdays on 5Star at 9 PM. The second episode of The Disappearance, titled The Tree, aired on the free-to-air television channel on February 13, followed by episode three, titled Sacrifice, on February 20.

As of yet, only three episodes of the Canadian series have been aired on 5Star while three more episodes are yet to air until the mystery of Anthony's disappearance is unravelled completely. The fourth and upcoming episode of the miniseries will air on February 27 and is titled, Treasure Hunt. Later, the fifth episode of The Disappearance, Burial Grounds, will air on March 6, followed by the sixth and finale episode, Redemption, on March 13.

For the unversed, although The Disappearance had director Peter Stebbings at its helm, its screenplay is co-written by Normand Daneau and Geneviève Simard. The series is jointly produced by Productions Casablanca, NBC Universal International Studios and Bell Media. Apart from its lead star cast, the miniseries also stars Kevin Parent and Neil Napier in supporting roles.

