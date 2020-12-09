'Lucifer' Season 5B: Number Of Episodes In The Latest Season, Cast And More

Lucifer is an American urban fantasy television series that premiered on Fox on January 25, 2016. It is based on the DC Comics character created by Neil Gaiman and Mike Dringenberg taken from the comic book series The Sandman. The series revolves around the story of Lucifer Morningstar, the Devil, who abandons Hell for Los Angeles where he runs his own nightclub named LUX and becomes a consultant to the LAPD.

Filming of the series took place primarily in Vancouver, British Columbia before production was relocated entirely to Los Angeles, California, beginning with the third season. Read on to know about Lucifer season 5B and the number of episodes it would have.

Lucifer season 5B episodes

The first half of Lucifer season 5 was released on August 21, 2020, and had 8 episodes in total. Lucifer season 5B episodes would be the same as the first part, ie, 8 episodes as well. According to a report by express.co.uk, the titles for the eight new episodes have also been released. Have a look at the episode names for the second installment of season 5.

Episode 9: Family Dinner. Episode 10: Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam. Episode 11: Resting Devil Face. Episode 12: Daniel Espinoza: Naked and Afraid. Episode 13: A Little Harmless Stalking. Episode 14: Nothing Lasts Forever. Episode 15: Is This Really How It’s Going to End?! Episode 16: A Chance At a Happy Ending.

Lucifer season 5B release hasn't been announced yet but as per reports, the filming has been completed. The latest update came from co-showrunner Joe Henderson who revealed that in October they had finished all of the episodes apart from the finale but the shoot was coming along well.

Lucifer season 5B cast includes Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Kevin Alejandro, D.B. Woodside, Scarlett Estevez among others. Season 5A left off with Lucifer following an epic fight breaking out between Micheal, Amenadiel, and Maze in the police precinct. In the final moments, none other than God, played by Dennis Haysbert himself appeared and challenged his children to stop their fighting.

