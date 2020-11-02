Roadkill Cast: Hugh Laurie, Helen McCrory & Others In Key Roles In BBC Political Thriller

Roadkill, a British TV show, revolves around Peter Laurence, a Conservative Party minister. However, his life seems to fall apart with the revelation of his secrets, as enemies plan to bring him down. Meanwhile, Laurence does not take it all in and plots to outrun them. The British four-part TV thriller series features a stellar star cast led by Hugh Laurie, Helen McCrory, Pippa Bennett-Warner, and Millie Brady, among others in the lead roles. Roadkill first aired on BBC One on October 18, 2020. Take a look at the Roadkill cast:

The cast of Roadkill: Know about all the Roadkill characters

Hugh Laurie as Peter Laurence

Hugh Laurie plays the role of Peter Laurence, the minister of a conservative party. He is a charismatic politician who refuses to fall prey to his enemies’ plot. While they plan to reveal his secrets, Laurence movies ahead with his head held high to achieve his aim. Previously, Hugh Laurie has appeared in various projects such as Blackadder, Avenue 5, Catch 22, and House M.D., among others.

Helen McCrory as Dawn Ellison

Helen McCrory plays the role of Dawn Ellison, a conservative Prime Minister, and Peter Laurence’s boss. She believes that the latter is ambitious and famous. Helen McCrory has earlier appeared in Peaky Blinders, Harry Potter franchise, Penny Dreadful, to name a few.

Pippa Bennett-Warner as Rochelle Madeley

Pippa Bennett-Warner plays the role of Rochelle Madeley, a high-flying barrister. She wins the Peter Laurence case at the beginning of the series. Pippa Bennett-Warner has previously worked in Gangs of London, Unsaid Stories, Silent Witness, and others.

Saskia Reeves as Helen Laurence

Saskia Reeves plays the role of Helen Laurence, Peter Laurence’s wife. The duo has been married for so many years after being childhood sweethearts. They have two kids together. Saskia Reeves has appeared in Belgravia. Close My Eyes, Shadows, to name a few.

Millie Brady as Lily Laurence

Millie Brady plays the role of Lily Laurence, Peter Laurence’s younger daughter. She studies at Leeds and makes headlines for a scandal because of her father’s high-profile job. Millie Brady has appeared in White House Farm, Pride and Prejudice, Zombies, Legend, and The Queen’s Gambit, among others.

Ophelia Lovibond as Susan Laurence

Ophelia Lovibond portrays Susan Laurence, Peter Laurence’s older daughter. However, she has disappeared from her parents’ life. Ophelia Lovibond has been a part of Feel Good, Trying, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Oliver Twist, to name a few.

Iain De Caestecker as Duncan Knock

Iain De Caestecker plays the role of Duncan Knock, Peter Laurence’s advisor. He is ambitious and finds Peter as his inspiration and stairs to achieve his goals. Iain De Caestecker has appeared in Not Another Happy Ending, Lost River, Overlord, among others.

