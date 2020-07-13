How Old Is Andy In 'The Old Guard'? Find The Real Age Of The Film's Lead Character

Charlize Theron’s new Netflix film The Old Guard has created a lot of buzz since it released on Netflix. The Old Guard is helmed by American Director and Screenwriter Gina Prince-Bythewood, and Charlize Theron plays the role of Andy, the protagonist in the film. The Old Guard released on Netflix on July 10, 2020. However, in the new Netflix film, the lead character Andy’s age is very unclear. Moreover, her backstory doesn't seem to point to a specific event which would help in pinpointing her age. Read on to find out, “How old is Andy in The Old Guard?”

Read | Locations Zac Efron visited in Netflix’s 'Down To Earth' in each episode; see list

The Old Guard Spoilers: How old is Andy in The Old Guard?

The filmmakers have hinted about Andy’s age towards the end of the film. She is referred to as "Andromache of Scythia" in one of the scenes, and the same title also shows up again in the "bulletin board" credits. “Andromache of Scythia” is actually Andy's "real" name and title holds a lot of meaning and reveals her true identity.

It claims that Andy in The Old Guard has originated from the empire of Scythia, which is really, an ancient empire. The Empire of Scythia was an ancient empire in eastern Europe and central Asia, it covered countries such as Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Southern Russia and some parts of Kyrgyzstan, and even some parts of Afghanistan. The Scythian Empire is believed to have spanned from around the 11th century BCE to 2nd century CE.

Read | Netflix renews 'The Crown' one last time, says it'll end before Harry-Meghan controversy

Hence, when one tries to do that math, it is clear that Andy in The Old Guard 1,800-year-old at the youngest. And at the oldest, she is over 3,000 years old. However, in the comic books, Andy is said to be specifically 6,734 years old.

Read | 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' cancelled by Netflix, Part Four to release this year

The Old Guard Spoilers: Is Andy Immortal?

As per The Old Guard comic and film, Andy is an immortal, however, how she gained her immortality is not clear. The answer to this might lie in the reference to Andromache in Ancient Mythology. From Ancient Mythology the name Andromache has references to two different personalities. In terms of Greek mythology, Andromache was the wife of the Trojan prince Hector who was killed by the hero Achilles.

Read | 'Warrior Nun' Filming Locations: Where was Netflix's fantasy series shot?

A legend about the Greek Mythology claims that, after her husband’s death, Andromache was taken as a concubine by Achilles's son Neoptolemus. The legend also states that Andromache had outlived even the strongest figures of the Trojan War, which as per mythology is believed to have occurred somewhere between 13th or 12th BCE. Hence, if Andy in The Old Guard is the same Andromache from Greek Mythology then, she can possibly be considered an immortal. The second Andromache from ancient history was featured in a vase painting which dated from around 570 BCE. The painting depicts Andromache, as the queen of the Amazons, fighting a battle with Hercules.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.