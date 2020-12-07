Suzette Quintanilla's Net Worth: Know More About Selena Quintanilla's Sister

The Netflix Series Selena is a new show focusing on the early days of Selena Quintanilla, the Queen of Tejano music and a Latino-American pop-cultural icon. The show traces the astronomical trajectory of the singer’s career which was sad, cut tragically short in 1995. However, the Netflix show not only focuses on Selena’s career but also draws the limelight to an incredibly supportive family. Selena's family members, like her father Abraham, mother Marcella, brother A.B., and sister Suzette were a pillar of strength throughout her short life. Learn more about her sister Suzette Quintanilla.

Read | 'Selena: The Series' receives heart-warming review by singer's husband Chris Perez

Where is Suzette Quintanilla now?

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Suzette revealed that she had met the show's leading ladies Noemí Gonzalez (Suzette), Christian Serratos (Selena), and Seidy Lopez (Marcella). Unfortunately due to COVID-19, the family did not get to visit the set of the show while it was being filmed. However, the 53-year-old Suzette has witnessed the rise of her sister Selena’s career first hand. As a member of Selena y Los Dinos, Suzette was a witness to Selena's rise to fame.

Read | Where is Selena Quintanilla's family now? Find out what is the singer's family up to

In her interview Suzette revealed that she is still working till this day, to further Selena's legacy. Although the Actor/Musician, retired from drumming in 1995, she is still involved in the music industry. In the aftermath of Selena’s murder, by her manager Yolanda Saldívar, in 1995, Suzette had halted her music career abruptly. However, she became involved in her family’s music production company, Q-Productions. The company was founded in 1993, and signs Tejano groups, like Los Tres Reyes and Jennifer Peña. Q-Productions also spearheads Selena-centric initiatives, such as limited-edition collaboration with MAC or Selena tribute concerts.

Read | Selena Gomez isn't settling down with Jimmy Butler just yet: Report

Suzette Quintanilla's net worth

A report in Celebrity net worth reveals that Selena Quintanilla's sister, Suzette is worth $950K USD. She is currently working as the manager of the Selena Museum, which compiles memorabilia from Selena's career. This includes her original outfits and her beloved red Porsche.

Read | Is Jimmy Butler dating Selena Gomez? Rumours rise after pair spotted having dinner

Who is Suzette Quintanilla's husband?

Another report in Oprah Magazine states that Suzette is currently married to Bill Ariaga. The pair tied the knot in 1993, and the couple has a son named Jovan Arriaga who is 22 years old now. On her Instagram handle, the musician often shares pictures with her family.

{Disclaimer: The above information about Jordan Smith's net worth is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.}

Image Source: Suzette Quintanilla (Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.