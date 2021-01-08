How Tall Is Ted Danson? Read Details About His Height, Relationships And Career

Ted Danson was the lead character of NBC sitcom Cheers. He has also been seen in many films and is the receiver of many awards. He is recognized for his great height. How tall is Ted Danson? Read ahead to know more about the American actor.

Also read: How Tall Is Suri Cruise? Know All About Her Height, Age And Relationship With Father Tom

How tall is Ted Danson?

According to Celeb Heights, Ted Danson is 6 feet 2 inches tall. His height rounds up to 188 cms. His peak height was 6 feet 2½ inch. It is reported that the actor is taller than all his family members. Ted Danson height can also be witnessed in his photos found on Instagram.

Relationships

He was married to Randy Gosch from 1970 to 1975. He later married Cassandra Coates and was with her from 1977 to 1993. He married actress Mary Steenburgen in 1995. He is the father of actress Kate Danson and Alexis Danson. Alexis Danson was an adopted child.

Also read: Jasmin Bhasin's Age, Career And Other Details About The 'Tashan-e-Ishq' Actor

More about Ted Danson

Ted Danson was born in California, United States, on December 29, 1947. He made his big debut cinema with the crime drama movie The Onion Field in 1979. He won the Primetime Emmy Award and Golden Globe Award for Best Actor for his role as a bartender in Cheers.

Ted is known for playing Jack Holden in the films Three Men and a Baby and Three Men and a Little Lady. He has also starred in the CBS dramas CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and CSI: Cyber as D.B. Russell. From 2016 to 2020, he played the afterlife architect Michael in the NBC sitcom The Good Place.

Also read: Amelia Minto Bio Piece: All About The Young Actor Who Plays Cindy Lou Who In 'The Grinch'

He was ranked as second in TV Guide's list of the top 25 television stars. Ted was a teenage environmental activist in Arizona where he was involved in cutting down billboards that were considered blight. He has also been a longtime activist in ocean conservation.

In March 2011, he published his first book called Oceana: Our Endangered Oceans and What We Can Do to Save Them, written with journalist Michael D'Orso. On October 25, 2019, Danson was arrested and charged along with actress Jane Fonda at a climate change protest outside the United States Capitol at Washington, D.C.

Also read: Bhavana Pandey's Husband, Family & Other Details About The FLBW Star That You Need To Know

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.