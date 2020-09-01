The Haunting Of Bly Manor Teaser Drops, Fans Call It 'an Absolute Masterpiece'

The Haunting Of Bly Manor teaser has finally been released and fans have begun pouring in their reactions. The Haunting Of Bly Manor is a direct sequel to The Haunting Of Hill House and thus fans are quite excited. After the tremendous response The Haunting Of Hill House received, fans were eager to get another part of the Netflix exclusive. The makers received several messages from fans all over social media to make a sequel of the hit series. However, after a fairly good amount of time, the makers have finally come out with a sequel in the form of The Haunting Of Bly Manor.

The Haunting of Bly Manor teaser - Fan reactions on social media

Fans were excited to see the new trailer and praised it in the comments and even complimented it for being extra spooky than its previous outing. As the trailer begins, the audience can view a huge mansion. Moments later, the camera shifts to an attic where a doll is placed. Things get eerie quite fast and the music plays a major role in sending chills down one’s spine. A creepy looking child also features in the trailer, whose motive in the series is yet unknown. However, as the story moves forward, several instances come up where the viewer will be surprised unexpectedly. Thus, basking in all the good that the trailer offered, fans had several good things to say about The Haunting Of Bly Manor teaser.

The Haunting of Hill House was an absolute masterpiece that actually caused me to cry my own tears. Nobody makes me cry my own tears..



This however looks generic as all hell. I hope I'm pleasantly surprised and it actually does have some soul to it... — Walter Peck 👑 (@WizardOfFries) August 31, 2020

The Haunting of Hill House was hands down one of the best horror TV shows I’ve ever seen, and with Victoria Pedretti returning to this lineup, I’m super excited to watch this 👻#TheHauntingOfHillHouse #TheHauntingofBlyManor — moviegenics (@moviegenics) August 31, 2020

Welp I know what u doing October 9 @tevr1i — dimen🪐 (@zakhoiyy) August 31, 2020

The fact that small girl shushed the ghost cracked me up😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂. Yasssss Queen we need more ghost shushers in ghost stories😂✌🏾 — _.vatican_cameos._ (@ritz_006) August 31, 2020

That little girl shushing the ghost at the end pic.twitter.com/u36VDgATXC — Chris (@thecherrieberry) August 31, 2020

will be watching this in a dark room w the closet and bathroom open w my feet hanging off the bed https://t.co/qlJ4L5HtsO — TheLittleWetbackSaysBLM (@LittleWetback) August 31, 2020

Many fans mentioned that they absolutely loved the trailer and are now eager to watch it as soon as possible. Fans even pointed out how much the sounds and the characters are convincing in the teaser itself. The actors of the series, Victoria Pedretti, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Henry Thomas and Rahul Kohli, play a crucial part. Fans have shown visible excitement to watch the series. Some fans have even joked about the trailer being too scary and how they choose to watch the series completely guarded in their bedroom. Thus Netflix’s The Haunting Of Bly Manor has gotten fans quite excited as they await the release of the series. According to the makers of the series, The Haunting Of Bly Manor will release on October 9 this year.

