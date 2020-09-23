'The Devil All The Time' Cast Details And Here's When You Can Watch Them Next On Screen

The Devil All the Time garnered immense popularity right after its release. This Netflix original released on September 11, 2020. Fans were astounded by the performance of the ensemble cast. Here’s a list of the cast and when you can watch the next.

The cast of The Devil All the Time

The Devil All the Time actors delivered an exceptional performance in the movie. Many fans took to social media to praise the brilliant performance delivered by the ensemble cast. Here’s a list of their upcoming movies to watch:

Tom Holland’s upcoming movies

Tom Holland essayed the role of Arvin Russell in the film. Tom Holland rose to fame after his brilliant performance in the film Captain America: Civil War. He essayed the role of Spider-man and is sometimes referred to as the same.

His upcoming movie Chaos Walking alongside Daisy Ridley will release in the year 2021. Tom will also feature in the adaptation of the video game series titled Uncharted. The movie will feature Tom along with Mark Wahlberg. According to Cinema Blend, Tom recently teamed up with the Russo Brothers for another project titled Cherry which will be a crime drama film.

Robert Pattinson’s upcoming movies

Robert Pattinson portrayed the role of Rev. Preston Teagardin in the film. He will feature in the film The Batman that is based on the DC Comics character of the same name. The film is set to release in October in the year 2021. The film also includes Zoe Kravitz. Robert’s character as Edward Cullen in the adaptations of the Twilight novels was much appreciated by his fans.

Eliza Scanlen’s upcoming movie

Eliza Scanlen rose to fame after her performance in the Australian Show Home and Away. She is set to star in M. Night Shyamalan’s new thriller that will also feature Gael Garcia Bernal, Thomasin McKenzie and Aaron Pierre. The movie’s title is yet to be announced, however, the film will release in July next year.

Haley Bennett’s upcoming movie

Haley Bennett who essayed the role of Charlotte Russell in the film made her debut in the romantic comedy film called Music and Lyrics. Her upcoming movie Hillbilly Energy is an American drama film based on the memoir by J. D. Vance of the same name. The film also stars Glenn Close, Amy Adams, Gabriel Basso and Freida Pinto. The film is scheduled to release in November 2020.

Other casts of The Devil All The Time

The rest of the cast included Harry Melling, Bill Skarsgard, Riley Keough, Mia Wasikowska, Sebastian Stan. It also featured Jason Clarke, Abby Glover Douglas Hodge and Drew Starkey. Along with them, Pokey LaFarge, Lucy Faust, Given Sharp, Micheal Banks and Kristin Griffith were some of the cast in the film.

