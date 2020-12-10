'iCarly' Reboot Will Have Few Original Cast Members, Find Out Who Will Be On Board

The American teen sitcom iCarly was one of the fan favourites when it aired on Nickelodeon. Helmed by Dan Schneider the show September 8, 2007, until November 23, 2012. The series revolved around a teenager who creates her own web show called iCarly with her best friends Sam Puckett and Freddie Benson in the apartment loft. As the web show quickly becomes an internet phenomenon, the youngsters have to balance their normal teenage lives with the tricky situations their newfound fame brings them. However, recent media reports have revealed that the hit show is being rebooted.

Will there be an iCarly reboot?

A report in Deadline has revealed that a new iteration of Nickelodeon’s iCarly is in the works. The report further states that Paramount+, ViacomCBS’ upcoming SVOD service, has ordered a revival of the series. The iCarly reboot will reportedly be premiering in 2021.

iCarly reboot cast

The new series will be produced by Nickelodeon Studios for Paramount+. Original cast members such as Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress will return to the show. Moreover, producers Jay Kogen who has worked on Nickelodeon’s School of Rock, The Simpsons, Frasier and Ali Schouten who has worked on Diary of a Future President, Champions, Merry Happy Whatever, have hopped on board to develop the series. They will also be the showrunners.

Fans of the 2000’s show will remember that had become a pop-culture staple. In fact, it regularly broke viewership records and was popular among audiences of all ages. While many fans would be elated to know about the early reboot cast but many would also be unhappy that Jennette McCurdy will not be a part of the upcoming reboot. The filming for the reboot is yet to begin and so is the confirmation of the complete star cast.

McCurdy played the role of Sam Puckett in the original show which aired for six seasons till 2012 November. She also reprised her role for the Ariana Grande starrer Sam and Cat that ended in July 2014 after 35 episodes. Jennette did not make any public comment on whether she will be a part of the show later on or not. The original producer of iCarly Dan Schneider will not be a part of the show as well because Nickelodeon had cut ties with him in 2018, after complaints about his abusive behaviour on work surfaced.

