If You Liked Ludo, Here Is Watchlist Of Other Thriller Moves To Binge-watch

One of the most recent movies that is making a lot of noise on social media is Ludo. The film released on the streaming giant Netflix on November 12, 2020. Ludo cast includes Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Suresh Saraf, Pearle Maaney and Inayat Varma.

The plot of the film brings together four movies all connected with the common thread one criminal. The movie has been well-received by the audiences. If one liked the plot of the film, here are thriller movies to watch.

Here is a list of other thriller movies to watch

1. Andhadhun

This movie was widely loved by the fans because of the plot and the stellar performances put up by the cast. It revolves around a man who is perceived to be blind but is not. He witnesses a murder and what follows post that keeps the viewers on the edge of their seats. The movie has an IMDB rating of 8.3.

2. Blackmail

This is one of the notable works of Irrfan Khan. The movie revolves around a man who is blackmailing his wife’s lover for breaking their marriage. He assumes he was discrete but somebody, in turn, is blackmailing him. The movie has an IMDB rating of 7.1.

3. Badla

This movie revolves around a woman’ extra-marital lover who ends up accidentally killing an innocent car driver. How she tries to save him and the climax of the movie will leave the viewers shocked. The movie has an IMDB rating of 7.8.

4. Mom

This movie revolves around a mother who is struggling to get her daughter’s rapist to get the punishment he deserves. How she alone grapples for help but ends up delivering her daughter justice, makes the movie worthwhile to watch. The movie has an IMDB rating of 7.3.

5. Choked

This movie revolves around a woman who is facing financial crunches. But one day, she finds a source that gives her limitless cash, so much so that she has to hide the money. The movie has an IMDB rating of 5.8. This is one of the thriller films like Ludo.

6. Raat Akeli Hai

This movie stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and revolves around a cop who is trying to unravel the mystery of the couple who has been murdered. But the family of the murdered couple is extremely secretive and barely wants to help the police. The movie has an IMDB rating of 7.3.

7. Newton

The film revolves around a government employee who is sent to a politically sensitive area for election duty. The problem he faces there and how he overcomes them makes the movie entertaining to watch. The movie has an IMDB rating of 7.7.

