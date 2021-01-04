If You Liked 'Nail Polish', Here Is Watchlist Of Other Gripping Courtroom Dramas

Zee 5 has managed to keep its users entertained throughout the lockdown. It dropped yet another web series titled Nail Polish on January 1, 2021. Nail Polish is a courtroom drama and its cast includes Manav Kaul, Madhoo, Arjun Rampal, Anand Tiwari, Rajit Kapur and Samreen Kaur in prominent roles.

The plot of the web series revolves around a man who is accused of murdering a migrant's children. Arjun Rampal plays the role of the defence lawyer who agrees to take on the case. If one liked the plot of this show, here is a watchlist of other movies and shows like Nail Polish.

Movies and shows like Nail Polish

1. Pink

This movie revolves around three women who stand against their molesters but instead get accused of taking advantage of the men who misbehaved with them. This movie was widely loved by the audiences for the portrayal of society's reality. It has an IMDB rating of 8.1 and is available for streaming on Netflix. This is one of the best courtroom shows to watch.

2. Mulk

The plot of this movie revolves around a family who is fighting to clear their names. They have been labelled as terrorists because of their family members joins a terrorist group. It has an IMDB rating of 6.9 and is available for streaming on Zee 5.

3. Jolly LLB

This movie revolves around a goofy lawyer who takes up a hit-and-run case in order to achieve fame. But he has to fight against the who has the reputation of the best defence lawyer and who not lost a single case in his career. It has an IMDB rating of 7.5 and is available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

4. Rustom

This movie is loosely based on true events of KM Nanavati vs the State of Maharashtra. It revolves around a naval officer who is accused of killing the name his wife had an affair with. It has an IMDB rating of 7.1 and is available for streaming on Netflix.

5. Section 375

This movie takes into account Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code. It revolves around a costume designer who has accused the director of a movie of raping her. This movie is one of the gripping courtroom dramas. It has an IMDB rating of 8.1 and is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

6. Oh My God!

This movie made a lot of noise on social media post it release because it presented the audiences with one of the most unique plotlines. It revolves around a small shop-owner who accuses God of wrecking his livelihood in an earthquake brought upon by Him. It has an IMDB rating of 8.1 and is available for streaming on Netflix.

7. Jolly LLB 2

This movie revolves around a lawyer who charges two lakh rupees from a poor pregnant woman and falsely promises to look into her case. But he ends up using the money to allocate himself a chamber in the court. He, then, realises his mistake and decides to fight her case. It has an IMDB rating of 7.2 and is available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

