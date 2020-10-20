Jamie Lynn Spears Talks About Hiding Away After Announcing Pregnancy At 16

Jamie Lynn is an American actor and singer who has appeared in many popular television shows. Recently, in an exclusive interview with Nylon, the actor talked about her avoidance of spotlight when she got pregnant at the age of 16. Read ahead to know more about how she handled herself during that phase of her life.

Here is why Jamie Lynn Spears avoided the spotlight

In an interview with Nylon, Jamie Lynn talked about the time found out that she was pregnant when she was 16 years old. Jamie Lynn said that she hid away for a while. 'Mortified by it', she said that she had to tell her parents and family about the pregnancy.

This happened after the famous Nickelodeon comedy show Zoey 101 was completed and went off-air. She went into hiding immediately after that. Jamie has also said in the interview that fans blamed her for the wrapping up of the show.

Jamie Lynn Spears said that the paparazzi eventually found out about this as she was in one of the most popular states of Mississippi. The type of news the media published about Jamie Lynn Spears’ pregnancy invaded her privacy. They passed judgemental remarks about Jamie Lynn Spears’ pregnancy in their headlines.

In 2011, Jamie and her daughter Maddie shifted Nashville. There, she worked on her country music career. She released her first extended play titled The Journey. She has also quoted that writing music was like attending therapy sessions. Jamie is now married to Jamie Watson. The couple has a daughter together called Ivey Joan Watson.

Zoey 101 was Jamie Lynn Spears’ one of the famous shows. Zoey 101’s cast included Pal Butcher, Seal Flynn, Erin Sanders and Matthew Underwood among others. Zoey 101’s cast ticked the audience’s funny bones and it was one of the most-watched shows of the early 2000s.

Jamie Lynn Spears's children's names are Maddie and Ivey Joan. Their ages are 12 years and 2 years respectively. Jamie Lynn Spears' children are absolutely adorable. In the pictures uploaded by Jamie on her Instagram, her children often make an appearance.



Currently, Jamie Lynn Spears is working on the reboot version of Zoey 101. She is also simultaneously preparing for the role for the second season of the Sweet Magnolias. The show is available for streaming on Netflix. The show is about three friends who have always have each other’s backs and life each other up in difficult times.

Image courtesy- @jamielynnspears Instagram

